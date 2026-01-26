Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Techy Company, a global leader in device repair and IT solutions, has been named to the 2026 Entrepreneur Franchise 500, the most comprehensive and prestigious ranking in the franchise industry.

For 47 years, Entrepreneur magazine has analyzed the franchise landscape to identify brands that demonstrate financial strength, stability, and growth. In the 2026 edition, Techy Company earned its place on the list, validating a business model that has evolved from simple cell phone repairs to a holistic technology service hub.

Analyzing the Growth: Beyond the Broken Screen Techy Company's inclusion in the Franchise 500 is driven by more than just screen replacements. The brand has successfully pivoted to address a wider gap in the market: the "Connected Home." As households become saturated with smart devices-from doorbells to thermostats-the technical knowledge required to maintain them exceeds the average consumer's capability.

By diversifying its revenue streams to include smart home installations, B2B IT management, and comprehensive electronics repair services, Techy Company has insulated its franchise partners from market volatility. This adaptability was a key factor in Entrepreneur's evaluation, which assesses over 150 data points including unit growth, support systems, and brand power.

For investors and prospective business owners, the Franchise 500 serves as a critical due diligence tool. Techy Company's presence on the list signals to the market that it possesses the infrastructure and operational maturity required to scale in a competitive environment.

The "Right to Repair" Tailwinds The ranking comes at a strategic moment for the industry. With the "Right to Repair" movement gaining legislative ground globally, consumers are increasingly opting to repair rather than replace their high-value devices. This shift in consumer behavior has created a sustainable demand for professional repair centers. Techy Company has positioned itself at the forefront of this movement, offering fast, reliable service that extends the lifecycle of consumer electronics.

Future Outlook With a footprint that already spans over 200 locations across nine countries, Techy Company is aggressively targeting new markets in 2026. The company's leadership attributes their ranking to a focus on franchisee profitability and customer retention.

"Being named to the Franchise 500 is a significant milestone that reflects the resilience of our business model," said Bill Daragan, Owner and CEO of Techy Company. "As technology becomes more complex, our role as the 'local tech expert' becomes more vital. We are excited to leverage this recognition to fuel our next phase of expansion."

Techy Company is a rapidly growing technology franchise headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The brand specializes in the repair of smartphones, tablets, computers, and game consoles, while also providing buyback programs and trade-ins. Distinguishing itself from competitors, Techy also offers robust B2B IT solutions and smart home installation services.

For entrepreneurs seeking a scalable business in the recession-resistant technology sector, the Techy Company franchise opportunity offers a turnkey path to ownership.

