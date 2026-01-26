Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFG) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands across Canada, is pleased to announce it has signed as of Saturday, January 24th, 2026, a franchise agreement and real-estate location for Yolks Breakfast ("Yolks") that will see a new Yolks Breakfast in the City of Langley, British Columbia. Yolks is a boutique restaurant brand serving delicious breakfast, brunch, and lunch.

"As one of the fastest-growing segments in the restaurant industry, breakfast continues to gain momentum-an opportunity we have actively pursued since acquiring Yolks," said Sean Black, Chief Executive Officer of Happy Belly. "Following a successful launch in Montreal earlier last week, interest from franchisees and landlords across the country continues to strengthen. This new agreement marks our fifth Yolks location in British Columbia, with eleven signed nationwide, highlighting the effectiveness of our franchising model and disciplined expansion strategy."

Langley is one of Metro Vancouver's fastest-growing communities, supported by strong residential development, a growing professional population, and a vibrant retail and dining landscape. Its expanding population, family-oriented neighbourhoods, and commuter connectivity make it an attractive market for the Yolks brand. With a demographic that aligns well with our breakfast, brunch, and lunch offering, Langley represents an excellent opportunity to further expand the Yolks footprint in British Columbia.

"The breakfast category remains one of the most dynamic growth segments in the restaurant industry, and Happy Belly is well positioned to capitalize on this momentum," added Sean Black. "Today's announcement represents another important milestone in our expansion strategy for Yolks Breakfast as we continue to integrate the brand into our accelerated franchising framework. By leveraging our asset-light model and strong franchisee demand, Yolks is poised to continue its nationwide growth."



"Our approach has always been to focus on the development and growth of emerging brands in the food sector, and Yolks Breakfast was an accretive acquisition for Happy Belly Food Group. Through our asset-light franchising model, which continues to resonate with both franchisees and landlords, we prioritize smart real estate that shortens buildouts, improves return on invested capital, and protects unit economics for our partners. This disciplined approach enables us to scale efficiently while delivering new franchised locations that drive both top-line and bottom-line profitability for Happy Belly."

With the grand opening of our sixth location (earlier last week) in Montreal out of fifty-one secured in Area Development agreements nationwide, we see strong national momentum, with franchise agreements already in place across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, and continued demand from experienced multi-unit operators. Happy Belly now has 666 contractually committed retail locations across its portfolio of emerging restaurant brands, reinforcing its position as one of Canada's fastest-growing multi-brand restaurant companies.



"We are just getting started," added Sean Black.

About Yolks Breakfast

Chef Steve Ewing is a strong proponent of breakfast - it's his favourite meal of the day - which is why its so important to him and why he takes so much care and puts so much effort into its menu. Not only are the eggs free-range, but the bacon is local and the hollandaise isn't some quickie version, but the real deal, just one fast whisking away from le Cordon Bleu. Even the Dijon is made in-house!



Franchising

For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: HBFGF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leader in acquiring and scaling emerging food brands. The Company's portfolio includes Heal Wellness, Rosie's Burgers, Yolks Breakfast, Via Cibo Italian Street Food, and others.

Sean Black

Co-founder, Chief Executive Officer

Shawn Moniz

Co-founder, Chief Operating Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

