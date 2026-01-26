Smurfit Westrock plc (NYSE:SW; LSE:SWR) plans to release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 together with an update for investors on its Medium-Term Plan, capital allocation priorities and value drivers on Wednesday, February 11, 2026 at approximately 6:30 am ET (11:30 am GMT). Smurfit Westrock's earnings release and related materials as well as its investor update presentation will be available at smurfitwestrock.com.

At 7:30 am ET (12:30 pm GMT) on the same day, Smurfit Westrock's senior management team will host a live presentation for analysts and institutional investors to discuss the financial results, Medium-Term Plan, capital allocation priorities and value drivers at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The presentation will be accessible in-person and via a live webcast at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/overview.

For those of you wishing to attend in-person, note that there is limited availability at the NYSE. Therefore, if you wish to attend the presentation in-person, please register your interest at this link. Attendance in person will be on a first come first served basis. Correspondence will follow from the NYSE for those whose registration has been accepted. Those who are unable to attend will have the opportunity to participate via webcast. Registration for the webcast is available by following this link.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the website shortly after the call.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock is a leading provider of paper-based packaging solutions in the world, with approximately 100,000 employees across 40 countries.

www.smurfitwestrock.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260126214223/en/

Contacts:

Ciarán Potts

Smurfit Westrock

T: +353 1 202 71 27

E: ir@smurfitwestrock.com

FTI Consulting

T: +353 1 765 0800

E: smurfitwestrock@fticonsulting.com