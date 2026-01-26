UK Engineering and Manufacturing SMEs Invited to Take Part in Enginuity's Second SME Snapshot Survey

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the UK's engineering and manufacturing sector, are being given a chance to share their experiences, priorities, and plans, by former sector skills council Enginuity, at a critical moment for the industry.

The second SME Snapshot Survey, open from 26 January 2026 to 6 February 2026, is Enginuity's biannual research initiative designed to capture the real-world pressures and opportunities facing UK engineering and manufacturing SMEs - the crucial driving force which will determine economic growth.

The findings will provide evidence to inform national skills policy, workforce development, and industrial strategy, ensuring SME voices are reflected in decisions that shape the future of the sector.

What is the SME Snapshot?

The SME Snapshot is Enginuity's flagship survey and insight report, exploring how engineering and manufacturing SMEs are responding to economic conditions and policy developments. It examines workforce availability, skills needs, labour and operational costs, business confidence, and future investment plans.

By gathering insights directly from employers, the SME Snapshot helps policymakers, industry bodies, and investors better understand not only the challenges SMEs face but also how best to support their role in driving UK productivity, innovation, and growth.

Why SME voices matter

SMEs are the backbone of UK manufacturing, accounting for over 90% of the sector, yet they are often underrepresented in national conversations around skills, competitiveness, and economic growth.

The SME Snapshot exists to close that gap, ensuring decision-makers hear directly from the businesses that underpin the UK's engineering and manufacturing supply chains.

The first SME Snapshot, published in July 2025, represented:

135 employers

6,500 employees

£1.1 billion in combined sales

Key findings revealed:

Only 15% of SMEs view the UK labour market as attractive

80% faced difficulties recruiting suitable staff

89% identified labour costs as a major driver of price pressures

Despite challenges, 38% remained optimistic about the year ahead

72% planned to maintain or increase investment in training

Real impact on policy and industry

The inaugural SME Snapshot gained significant national traction:

Featured in 62 publications, reaching approximately 8.9 million readers across local and sector press

Used to support direct engagement with HM Treasury, the Department for Business and Trade, Skills England, and the Department for Education

Helped shape national conversations on skills reform, workforce development, and industrial strategy

We listened: introducing the Policy Centre for Supply Chain and SMEs

Feedback from SMEs and partners following the first Snapshot directly informed the launch of Enginuity's new Policy Centre for Supply Chain and SMEs.

The independent Policy Centre brings together industry, policymakers, and sector bodies to collaborate on the skills and policy priorities needed to build a resilient, competitive engineering and manufacturing supply chain.

By acting as an independent arbiter, the Policy Centre ensures SME insights are clearly communicated to decision-makers, helping to close critical skills gaps across the UK.

Why support the SME Snapshot

With major changes ahead, including the Spring Budget, reforms to the post-16 education and skills system, and apprenticeship assessment reforms, it has never been more important that SME experiences inform national decision-making.

By sharing the SME Snapshot Survey with networks and stakeholders, supporters can help ensure that policy and strategy are grounded in the realities of the businesses they impact most.

Nicola Dolan, Associate Director of Charity Impact & Operations at Enginuity, said: "The SME Snapshot gives engineering and manufacturing SMEs the chance to have their say and make their voices heard. Through the Policy Centre, we take their experiences and challenges straight to government, ensuring SMEs speak with a strong, unified voice.

"By taking part in the survey, SMEs help shape policies and skills strategies that reflect their realities, while also contributing to practical solutions that support growth, resilience, and long-term success across the sector. One strong voice, one clear message - resulting in real impact."

How to take part

The Enginuity SME Snapshot Survey is open from Monday, 26 January 2026, until Friday, 6 February 2026. SMEs can take part in the survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/SnapGeneral

About Enginuity

Enginuity, the former Sector Skills Council, is a charity dedicated to closing the skills gap in the UK's engineering and manufacturing sector. Their mission is to empower businesses with the data, insights, and tools they need to thrive in our ever-evolving sector.

Through its pioneering work in skills intelligence and digital solutions, Enginuity is helping to create a more productive sector at the forefront of designing, making, and maintaining the solutions to society's greatest challenges.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a599f174-0cce-4561-b47a-5d81c73df117

Media Contact: Dan Kirkby Email: dan@dkpr.co.uk Phone: +44(0)7785 392735