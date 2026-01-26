Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - On the latest DesignRush Podcast episode, Keith Shields, Co-Founder and CEO of Designli, sheds light on a common reason software projects derail: founders unknowingly lose control of direction, decisions, and delivery long before launch.

Photo from: DesignRush

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/281609_f56932ee74f6d8e6_001full.jpg

"Most founders don't fail because of bad ideas," Shields says.



"They fail because the build takes over and before they realize it, they've lost control of their product, their budget, and their timeline."

In episode No. 123, Shields shares real-world lessons from years of helping non-technical founders turn raw ideas into scalable digital products.



He also outlines the most common traps in software development and how structured decision-making and early validation can prevent failure.

Key discussion points include:

Defining "winning" early keeps software builds focused and on track

keeps software builds focused and on track The "final 10%" can quietly derail months of progress

can quietly derail months of progress Misaligned development decisions lead teams to build the wrong thing

lead teams to build the wrong thing Founder-led product decisions prevent loss of control during the build

prevent loss of control during the build Hypothesis-driven development reduces waste and unnecessary rework

Shields also introduces Impact Week, Designli's free code audit designed to help founders understand technical issues, reset priorities, and regain clarity before wasting additional budget.

Key Takeaways for SaaS Founders

Development is decision-making , not just building

, not just building Early goal clarity prevents scope creep and budget overruns

prevents scope creep and budget overruns The last 10% of a build often reveals deep technical issues

often reveals deep technical issues Feature overload and tech debt quietly slow down progress

and tech debt quietly slow down progress Validation feels uncomfortable, but skipping it is costlier

Want to be a guest on the DesignRush Podcast? Email spotlight@designrush.com to get featured.

About Keith Shields

Keith Shields is the Co-Founder and CEO of Designli. He helps non-technical founders turn ideas into scalable, well-built software products. His work bridges the gap between business vision and technical execution, ensuring founders stay in control throughout the build process.



With experience in product strategy, UX-driven development, and software delivery, Keith advises startups on how to validate early, avoid technical debt, and align execution with business goals.

About DesignRush

DesignRush is a media platform and B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews, agency rankings, awards, industry insights, and curated agency recommendations for vetted projects.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281609

Source: DesignRush