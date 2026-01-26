Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - New Break Resources Ltd. (CSE: NBRK) ("New Break" or the "Company") has commenced the first phase of a planned 10,000 metres of drilling in 2026 at its 100% owned Moray gold project ("Moray"). Moray is located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario and 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine operated by Alamos Gold Inc.

This phase of drilling will build upon the 2025 maiden drilling program during which 2,924 metres were drilled in 12 drillholes, resulting in a new discovery in the Zavitz gold zone. Significant intercepts from the 2025 program were intersected in four of eight drillholes completed in the Zavitz zone:

Hole NBR-25-04 returned 1.04 g/t Au over 86.7 metres from 100.3 to 187.0 metres;

returned from 100.3 to 187.0 metres; Hole NBR-25-05 returned 3.17 g/t Au over 43.0 metres from 72.0 to 115.0 metres;

returned from 72.0 to 115.0 metres; Hole NBR-25-09 returned 1.57 g/t Au over 70.7 metres from 95.8 to 166.5 metres; and

returned from 95.8 to 166.5 metres; and Hole NBR-25-10 returned 2.00 g/t Au over 38.0 metres from 68.0 to 106.0 metres.

This initial phase of 2026 drilling, to be completed by Enviro North out of Sturgeon Falls, Ontario, will test three target areas noted in Figure 1. The majority of drilling will test for extensions of the newly discovered Zavitz gold zone to the north, including into the syenite contact, and to the south-southeast. Drilling will also test a high priority target (Drill Target #1) approximately three km southeast of the Zavitz zone that is believed to be the NW-SE trending Galer Lake fault. This target area has seen a limited amount of historical drilling that included four holes drilled by Noranda in 1965 and two by Newmont in 1980 with all of the assays redacted, except a reference in the Ontario Mineral Deposits Inventory to an assay of 6.17 g/t Au over 3.66 metres in Noranda drillhole 65-1. This round of drilling will also test an interpreted north-south structure along the eastern contact of the syenite (Drill Target #2). The target is postulated to represent the remobilization of sulphides in the mafic volcanics along the margin of the syenite.

Figure 1: Moray Project - 2026 Drilling Program Target Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8019/281607_987cb08784b3cb97_001full.jpg

William Love, Chief Executive Officer of New Break stated, "This first phase of 2026 drilling is expected to run for approximately two months, where a minimum of 2,500 metres is planned. We're excited to resume drilling in the Zavitz discovery zone and to test two other high priority target areas. New Break is well financed with approximately $2.8 million in cash."

Michael Farrant, President of New Break added, "The discovery holes in the Zavitz zone host very consistent gold grades and represent one of the more significant grass roots discoveries in the Ontario Abitibi in the last couple decades. We remain confident that continued exploration success at Moray will add significant value for our shareholders, especially given the current gold price environment and our proximity to numerous producing gold mines in the prolific Abitibi gold belt."

QA/QC Procedures and Qualified Person

QA/QC procedures will be executed to ensure all work is conducted in accordance with best practices. Samples from this drilling program will be analyzed at Activation Laboratories in Timmins, Ontario, which is ISO 17025 certified.

Peter C. Hubacheck, P. Geo, consulting geologist to New Break, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release.

About New Break Resources Ltd.

New Break is a proudly Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its Moray gold project located 49 km south of Timmins, Ontario, in a well-established mining camp within proximity to existing infrastructure, 32 km northwest of the Young-Davidson gold mine, operated by Alamos Gold Inc. Shareholders also remain leveraged to exploration success in Nunavut, one of the most up and coming regions in Canada for gold exploration and production through New Break's 20% carried interest in the Sundog gold project. The Company is supported by a highly experienced team of mining professionals. Information on New Break is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.newbreakresources.ca. New Break trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) under the symbol CSE: NBRK.

