Global Labor Market Conference: GLMC 2026 Ministerial Roundtable Concludes with Six Priority Actions to Strengthen Global Labor Markets

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministerial Roundtable of the third edition of the Global Labor Market Conference (GLMC) concluded today in Riyadh, chaired by His Excellency Eng. Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al Rajhi, Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, with the participation of 40 labor ministers representing G20 countries as well as Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The roundtable was also attended by His Excellency Mr. Gilbert F. Houngbo, Director-General of the International Labour Organization (ILO).

In his opening remarks, His Excellency emphasized the importance of constructive dialogue, noting that the Ministerial Roundtable is a cornerstone for strengthening international cooperation. He highlighted that the roundtable aims to facilitate meaningful exchange between ministers and senior officials, draw on practical labor market experiences, and identify areas of future collaboration that can deliver tangible outcomes.

Discussions focused on enabling practical knowledge-sharing among participating countries, including aligning employment policies with future workforce readiness, identifying the most effective drivers of successful employment programs, and strengthening mechanisms to ensure coherence and integration across labor market policies.

The roundtable concluded with participating ministers agreeing on six priority actions: strengthening skills recognition and portability by enabling mobility across sectors and borders. Guiding the responsible use of artificial intelligence in labor market systems through transparent governance and oversight. Adapting social protection systems to support mobility and career transitions by ensuring protections move with workers. Strengthening the use of data and analytics to actively connect individuals with opportunities and support job matching and skills development. Advancing workforce planning to anticipate disruption by preparing employment systems to respond to economic shocks and structural shifts. Improving pathways to first employment and re-entry into the labor market by enabling routes that connect individuals to meaningful opportunities for growth and progression.

Now convening for the third time in Riyadh, the Ministerial Roundtable has become a central pillar of GLMC and a leading global platform for evidence-based dialogue and international cooperation on the future of labor markets. GLMC 2026 is supported by strategic partnerships with leading international organizations, including the International Labour Organization (ILO), the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), King's Trust International, UN Tourism, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation (Misk).

The Global Labor Market Conference is taking place on 26 and 27 January 2026 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center (KAICC) in Riyadh, under the theme "Future in Progress", bringing together labor ministers, heads and representatives of international organizations, private sector leaders, academic institutions, policymakers, thought leaders, and experts from around the world. The program features more than 200 speakers across over 50 sessions, with attendance exceeding 10,000 participants from within the Kingdom and internationally.

