Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Mobilizes Initial $100 Million to Accelerate Canada's C5ISRT Defence Capabilities

This collective investment led by Calian VENTURES will deliver partner accessibility to a network of regional development labs to advance sovereignty, security, and modernized operational readiness

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to a rapidly changing global security landscape and growing demands on Canada's defence and Arctic sovereignty, Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic critical infrastructure sectors, announces a strategic initiative to help accelerate the development and deployment of sovereign C5ISRT capabilities through Calian VENTURES (VENTURES), Canada's defence innovation orchestrator.

As Canada places increasing priority on sovereign defence capability, operational readiness and long-term resilience, Calian will advance technology collaboration and mobilize funding to accelerate capability development across Canada. Funding will be drawn from multiple sources, including capital investment from VENTURES, co-development of new intellectual property from Calian alongside multiple Canadian small to mid-size enterprise (SMEs), contributions from regional investment agencies, and federal programs.

The first initiative will establish a national, sea-to-sea-to-sea network of regional development labs to accelerate the testing, validation and scaling of defence technologies developed through VENTURES. These labs will convene small and medium-sized enterprises, the Canadian Armed Forces, NATO, government, academia, and industry partners to advance innovative, interoperable solutions from concept to operational capability.

By providing VENTURES partners and defence primes with access to shared infrastructure, technical expertise and integration pathways, Calian and its partners will help Canada move faster toward its defence objectives-strengthening Arctic sovereignty, enhancing national security at scale, and modernizing the Canadian Armed Forces.

"Canada is facing a fundamentally different security environment and meeting the moment requires sustained investment, trusted partners and long-term commitment," said Patrick Houston, Chief Executive Officer, Calian. "This investment reflects Calian's confidence in Canada's defence future and our responsibility as a Canadian company to help strengthen Canadian sovereignty as well as help build the Canadian defence industrial base."

What is C5ISRT

C5ISRT-Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance and Targeting-represents the modern defence architecture required to operate effectively in today's contested, multi-domain environment. Unlike legacy C4ISR approaches, C5ISRT integrates cyber and targeting as core operational functions, enabling faster decision-making, tighter sensor-to-effect integration, and resilient operations across land, sea, air, space and cyber.

"C5ISRT is not a future concept. It is an operational requirement of today's battlefield and for Canada to own a truly sovereign capability," said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. "Mission success now depends on integrating data, systems and people across domains and the ability to sense, decide and act with speed and precision. Through this investment we are scaling the environments, integration pathways, and partnerships needed to turn innovation into operational capability, while ensuring Canada retains trusted, sovereign control of its defence data and systems."

Calian's Role as Canada's C5ISRT Leader

With more than 40 years supporting defence customers, Calian brings unmatched experience in integrating people, systems and operations across domains. Our capabilities span synthetic training, cybersecurity, space and satellite communications, systems engineering and secure-by-design C5ISRT architectures supported by Canadian-based manufacturing of GNSS and antenna manufacturing that strengthens sovereign supply and long-term sustainment of Canadian defence capabilities.

Calian's workforce-consisting of hundreds of engineers and software developers, including many veterans who understand the operational realities of modern conflict-has delivered mission-critical capabilities where failure is not an option. That experience, combined with VENTURES' innovation-orchestration model, is what positions Calian to lead Canada's evolution from legacy defence systems to a fully integrated C5ISRT future.

