Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.: Argentina Lithium Announces Brokered LIFE Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$4,300,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV:LIT)(FSE:OAY3)(OTCQB:LILIF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement (the "Marketed Offering") for gross proceeds of up to C$4,300,000 from the sale of up to 26,060,607 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of C$0.165 per Unit (the "Offering Price").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of C$0.225 any time on or before that date which is 36 months after the Closing Date (as defined herein).

The Company has also granted the Agents an option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Marketed Offering, to sell up to an additional 3,030,303 Units at the Offering Price for up to an additional C$500,000 in gross proceeds (the "Agents' Option"). The Marketed Offering and the securities issuable upon exercise of the Agents' Option shall be collectively referred to as the "Offering".

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the exploration and advancement of the Company's Rincon West lithium project in Argentina as well as for working capital and general corporate purposes, as is more fully described in the Offering Document (as herein defined).

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the Units will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"). The securities issuable from the sale of the Units are expected to be immediately freely tradeable in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation if sold to purchasers resident in Canada. The Units will also be offered in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons, by way of private placement pursuant to the exemptions from the registration requirements provided for under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), and in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States on a private placement or equivalent basis, in each case in accordance with all applicable laws, provided that no prospectus, registration statement or other similar document is required to be filed in such jurisdiction.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.argentinalithium.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 17, 2026 (the "Closing Date"), or such other date as the Company and Red Cloud may agree. Completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, as amended, or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or the US persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 70,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina. Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world-renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

_______________________________

Nikolaos Cacos, President, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Corporate Communications

Tel: 1-604-687-1828

Toll-Free: 1-800-901-0058

Email: info@argentinalithium.com

www.argentinalithium.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains certain statements and information that may be considered "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. In some cases, but not necessarily in all cases, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "is positioned", "estimates", "intends", "assumes", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" and other similar expressions. In addition, statements in this news release that are not historical facts are forward looking statements, including statements or information concerning the use of proceeds of the Offering; the Company's expectations about when the Offering will close, if the Offering closes at all; the Company's expectation that it will meet the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange necessary to have the common shares issuable in the Offering listed; the size and other terms of the Offering and the expectation that all of the closing conditions will be met.

These statements and other forward-looking information are based on assumptions and estimates that the Company believes are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances, including, without limitation, assumptions about the completion of the proposed Offering; future prices of lithium; the price of other commodities; currency exchange rates and interest rates; favourable operating conditions; political stability; timely receipt of governmental approvals, licences and permits (and renewals thereof); access to necessary financing; stability of labour markets and market conditions in general; availability of equipment; the accuracy of mineral resource estimates and preliminary economic assessments; estimates of costs and expenditures to complete the Company's programs and goals; and there being no significant disruptions affecting the development and operation of the project.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include: the risk that the Offering will not be completed on the timeline anticipated or at all; the risk that all necessary regulatory approvals will not be obtained, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange; the risk that the Company will not be able to utilize the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties; failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations; cost escalations; unavailability of materials and equipment; government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals; industrial disturbances or other job action; unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters; risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; ongoing war in Ukraine; rising inflation and interest rates and the impact they will have on the Company's operations; supply chains; ability to access mining projects or procure equipment, supplies, contractors and other personnel on a timely basis or at all and economic activity in general; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities regulators. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/argentina-lithium-announces-brokered-life-private-placement-for-gross-proceeds-of-1130548