Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: 896895 | ISIN: US1152361010 | Ticker-Symbol: BTW
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 11:41
66,56 Euro
-0,66 % -0,44
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.01.2026 12:36 Uhr
41 Leser
Brown & Brown, Inc.: Brown & Brown mourns the passing of Chief Legal Officer Robert Mathis

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with profound sadness that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) ("the Company") announces the passing of Chief Legal Officer, Robert Mathis.

A great friend and teammate, Robert was a dynamic leader, an exceptional attorney and keen legal mind. He brought clarity to complexity, steadiness to challenging moments and genuine care to every relationship. His impact on our organization and on all who had the privilege to work alongside him is immeasurable.

"Rob set the standard for judgment, integrity and humanity," said Powell Brown, president and chief executive officer. "He helped guide our company through pivotal moments with a rare combination of legal excellence and genuine kindness. We will miss his counsel, his friendship and his example. Our thoughts are with his loved ones."

As the Company grieves this tremendous loss, we are grateful to Eileen Akerson, chief risk, regulatory and compliance counsel, who will serve as interim Chief Legal Officer.

About Brown & Brown Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm delivering comprehensive and customized insurance solutions and specialization since 1939. With a global presence spanning 700+ locations and a team of more than 23,000 professionals, we are dedicated to delivering scalable, innovative strategies for our customers at every step of their growth journey. Learn more at BBrown.com.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to future results. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only Brown & Brown's current belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of Brown & Brown's control. It is possible that Brown & Brown's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Further information concerning Brown & Brown and its business, including factors that potentially could materially affect Brown & Brown's financial results and condition, as well as its other achievements, is contained in Brown & Brown's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this release, and Brown & Brown does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which Brown & Brown hereafter becomes aware.

For more information:

Jenny Goco
Vice President of Public Relations & Communications
(386) 333-6066

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c11a47fb-296a-4d52-b785-4d9dc33bc3a3.


- Robert Mathis

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
