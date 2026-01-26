EnviroGold Global Limited: EnviroGold Global Announces Conditional Approval of TSX Venture Exchange Uplisting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnviroGold Global Limited ("EnviroGold" or the "Company") (CSE: NVRO | OTCQB: ESGLF | FSE: YGK) is pleased to announce that it has received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") for the listing of its common shares (the "Shares"), subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions and receipt of final acceptance by the TSXV.

Upon receipt of final approval, the Shares are expected to commence trading on the TSXV under the ticker symbol "NVRO".

The Company is pursuing a listing on the TSXV as part of its broader capital markets strategy to enhance its investor profile and support the Company's next phase of growth, which is focused on commercialization, licensing, and scalable deployment of its proprietary NVRO Process.

The TSXV listing is expected to provide increased access for institutional and international investors, improved trading liquidity, and broader market visibility, consistent with the Company's growth strategy.

"We are pleased to announce EnviroGold's conditional approval for listing on the TSXV", said Grant Freeman, CEO. "This is an important milestone for the Company as we continue to advance our proprietary NVRO Process and execute on our strategy to unlock value from above-ground metal resources. A TSXV listing will provide an opportunity for institutions and international investors to participate in our growth, while supporting our mission to deliver scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations."

In connection with the listing, the Company intends to voluntarily delist its common shares from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), subject to applicable CSE requirements. The delisting is expected to become effective once trading of the Shares begins on the TSXV.

The Company will provide a further update confirming the anticipated TSXV trading commencement date and the corresponding CSE delisting date, once determined.

About EnviroGold Global

EnviroGold Global is a clean-technology company that enables the recovery of high-value precious, base and critical metals from mine waste and tailings using its proprietary NVRO Process. By unlocking metals from existing, above-ground assets, EnviroGold delivers scalable, lower-impact metal recovery solutions that complement traditional mining operations and align with global ESG frameworks and critical-minerals strategies.

Additional information, including the Company's investor presentation and corporate profile, is available at www.envirogoldglobal.com

CONTACTS:

Investor Cubed

Neil Simon, CEO

+1 647 258 3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

ir@envirogoldglobal.com

Neither the CSE nor the TSXV accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Neither the CSE nor the TSXV has approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's receipt of final approval for the listing of the Shares on the TSXV; the anticipated delisting of the Shares from the CSE; the expected commencement date for trading of the Shares on the TSXV; the anticipated benefits of listing on the TSXV, including increased access for institutional and international investors, improved trading liquidity, and broader market visibility; the Company's business strategy and objectives; the development, scale-up, and commercialization of the NVRO Process; and the anticipated economic and environmental benefits of tailings and mine-waste reprocessing.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to: the Company's ability to satisfy the conditional listing requirements of the TSXV in order to receive final approval for the listing of the Shares on the TSXV; assumptions regarding the technical performance and scalability of the NVRO Process; the availability and suitability of tailings and mine-waste materials for reprocessing; the willingness of mining companies and tailings owners to adopt the Company's technology and business model; the continued alignment of government policy and regulatory frameworks with secondary metal recovery; favourable commodity price and market conditions; and the Company's ability to execute its business plan and strategic initiatives within anticipated timelines.

Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to: the Company not receiving final TSXV listing approval; technical or operational challenges; delays in technology validation, scale-up, or deployment; permitting, regulatory, or approval delays; changes in government policy or regulatory frameworks; inability to secure commercial agreements or strategic partnerships on expected terms or timelines; changes in market or commodity price conditions; increased competition; adverse economic, geopolitical, or market developments; and other risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control. This list is not exhaustive.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, EnviroGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise.