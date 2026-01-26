VIP Play, Inc. Completes Major Technology Transformation to Power Next Phase of Growth

Gaming Platform Leader Deploys Advanced Payment Systems, AI-Driven Marketing, and Enterprise CRM to Enhance User Experience

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ), is an first AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive technology upgrade initiative spanning payment processing, digital infrastructure, and customer engagement capabilities designed to accelerate growth and improve user retention.

The multi-phase deployment, executed over recent months, represents a key operational milestone for VIP Play Inc. as the company scales its platform and expands its market presence.

Key Technology Upgrades Include:

Executive Leadership Enhancement: On October 15, 2025, executive directors from Black Fire Innovation, the #1 Gaming Research & Innovation Center, joined VIP Play, Inc., bringing world-class gaming research and innovation expertise to the organization.

Digital Platform Modernization: Launch of a completely redesigned VIP Play, Inc. website on November 5, 2025, delivering enhanced user experience and functionality.

Marketing & Brand Innovation: Deployment of influencer and AI-driven marketing programs generating 142,000-481,000 views per campaign, with aggressive influencer and referral programs driving brand awareness. A potential"Beat AI" campaign is planned for Q1 2026.

Customer Engagement Technology: Hootsuite-powered social media management capability deployed November 10, 2025, followed by an enhanced customer retention program on November 14, 2025.

Hootsuite-powered social media management capability deployed November 10, 2025, followed by an enhanced customer retention program on November 14, 2025. Enterprise CRM Implementation: HubSpot CRM deployed on January 26, 2026, to provide advanced customer relationship management and data-driven insights.

"These advancements mark a transformative shift in how VIP Play, Inc. delivers value to customers and accelerates our long-term growth trajectory," said Les Ottolenghi , Chief Executive Officer of VIP Play, Inc. "By integrating top-tier gaming research expertise with enterprise-level CRM, and AI systems, we are building a next-generation platform capable of deeper engagement, smarter personalization, and sustained operational performance. Our AI-powered marketing engine and upcoming 2026 campaigns represent the next frontier of our innovation roadmap."

The Company's strategic focus on reactivating dormant users-supported by upgraded payment capabilities and data-driven retention programs-reinforces our commitment to increasing customer lifetime value and expanding its engaged user base.

About VIP Play, Inc.

VIP Play, Inc. (OTCQB: VIPZ) is an AI-first sports entertainment and fan engagement company, pioneering the future of interactive sports experiences. By blending artificial intelligence with mobile sports wagering, sweepstakes, and immersive fan features, VIP Play, Inc. delivers more than a mobile sportsbook in Tennessee; it creates a dynamic community where fans can connect, compete, and celebrate the games they love.

VIP Play, Inc. integrates AI-powered personalization, predictive insights, and social interactivity into every touchpoint. The company's AI-driven roadmap ensures secure, data-centric, and responsible fan experiences while meeting the highest compliance standards. Visit https://vipplayinc.com to learn more.

