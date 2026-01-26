Optimal Dynamics Appoints Jake Dettmer as SVP of Product to Scale Platform Growth

Industry Advisor and Transportation Technology Executive Joins Optimal Dynamics as the Company Advances Its Mission to Automate High-Stakes Decisions Across Operations

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Optimal Dynamics , the leader in Artificial Decision Intelligence for the transportation industry, today announced the appointment of Jake Dettmer as Senior Vice President of Product. Dettmer brings more than 15 years of experience advising, building, and scaling transportation technology across brokers, carriers, and enterprise logistics organizations. He will lead product strategy as Optimal Dynamics expands its platform and accelerates adoption across the industry.

Jake Dettmer, Senior Vice President of Product, Optimal Dynamics

Dettmer joins Optimal Dynamics following several years as a trusted advisor and consultant to many of the most sophisticated operators in freight. His work spans transportation technology consulting for six of the top 25 brokers, strategic advisory roles with Highway and C.H. Robinson, and executive product leadership at one of North America's leading asset-based carriers. His appointment reflects Optimal Dynamics' focus on pairing advanced decision science with deep, real-world operational insight.

"Jake has spent the last decade operating at the intersection of technology, execution, and commercial reality in freight," said Daniel Powell, CEO of Optimal Dynamics. "He understands how decisions actually get made inside brokerages and fleets, where manual work breaks down, and how automated intelligent systems must fit into those workflows. That perspective is critical as we scale our platform and redefine how the world moves freight."

Dettmer is uniquely positioned to lead Optimal Dynamics into its next phase of growth, drawing on a rare combination of hands-on operational leadership and strategic advisory experience. In addition to leading operational teams, he has served as an advisor to transportation technology providers, supporting critical efforts in pricing, network strategy, decision automation, and product operating model design.

"I am thrilled to join Optimal Dynamics, a company that is leading the industry's evolution through vision and technical innovation," said Jake Dettmer. "The industry is at a crossroads where manual workflows must evolve to keep pace with market volatility. I look forward to bringing our vision of intelligent, autonomous decision making to life and helping customers navigate the most complex challenges in logistics."

The announcement coincides with the 2026 Optimal Dynamics User Conference, where Dettmer will present the company's evolving product roadmap and unveil a soon-to-be-released product line designed to automate the most critical profit-determining decisions in fleet operations. The conference brings together senior leaders from across the transportation industry to discuss the future of intelligent logistics.

Dettmer will also represent Optimal Dynamics at the Truckload Carriers Association Annual Convention in Orlando from March 1 through March 3. Industry leaders and media interested in meeting to discuss the future of automated logistics are encouraged to schedule a briefing .

About Optimal Dynamics

Optimal Dynamics provides the decision intelligence layer that powers logistics transformation. Built on more than 40 years of research originating at Princeton University, Optimal Dynamics uses proprietary artificial intelligence to automate, optimize, and improve decision making across trucking and transportation operations. Headquartered in New York City, the company is backed by Koch Disruptive Technologies, Bessemer Venture Partners, The Westly Group, and Activate Capital. Learn more at www.optimaldynamics.com .

CONTACT:

Erica Frank

SVP of Marketing

efrank@optimaldynamics.com

917-382-4431



SOURCE: Optimal Dynamics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/optimal-dynamics-appoints-jake-dettmer-as-svp-of-product-to-scale-platform-growth-1129898