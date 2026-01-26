Anzeige
WKN: A1W16N | ISIN: HU0000123096 | Ticker-Symbol: RIG2
Frankfurt
26.01.26 | 10:14
27,240 Euro
+1,64 % +0,440
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
CECE Composite Index
1-Jahres-Chart
GEDEON RICHTER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEDEON RICHTER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,16027,68015:26
26.01.2026 14:02 Uhr
Gedeon Richter Plc.: Richter Extends Its Support to Africa - The First Year of the House of Hope in Bamako in Numbers

The First Year of the House of Hope in Bamako in Numbers

BUDAPEST, HU / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Nearly one year has passed since the House of Hope centre, established by Richter Gedeon Plc., began providing shelter and comprehensive support to women in Bamako. During this period, almost 120 women and girls have benefited from healthcare, legal aid and education. Interest in the centre remains strong, with new women continuously joining the programme. In the coming years, the initiative aims to reach several hundred vulnerable women across different regions of Mali.

Why Was the House of Hope Established?

The centre was created through the collaboration of Richter Gedeon Plc. (Richter), the Hungary-based Close to Africa Foundation, and the local Sini Sanuman Foundation. Its mission is to provide safety and professional support to women fleeing violence and abuse through gynaecological care, psychological and legal counselling, and educational programmes.

The building was designed by Hungarian experts, taking local climatic and infrastructural conditions into account. Richter has played a key role in financing both the investment and the centre's ongoing operations.

A Milestone in Mali: Legal Change to Protect Women

The centre's first year coincided with a historic legislative development: in 2025, female genital mutilation (FGM), previously a widespread practice in the country, was banned by law in Mali. The new legislation imposes severe penalties on perpetrators and is the result of more than a decade of civil and international advocacy efforts. The work done by the House of Hope also contributed to this progress by keeping the topic on the agenda surely.

"As a responsible European company headquartered in Hungary, Richter is committed to supporting women's health and safety across the world. With the creation of the House of Hope, our aim is to contribute to social development in emerging regions and to provide opportunities for women to lead healthier, safer lives. Our healthcare and educational programmes reflect our mission to improve quality of life and increase opportunities," said Zsuzsanna Beke, Head of Group-level PR, CSR and Government Relations at Gedeon Richter.

Achievements to Date in Numbers

Since its opening, the House of Hope centre has achieved the following results:

  • 38 women and girls accessed gynaecological care, including the pre-operative preparation and follow-up of a severe prolapse case

  • 9 beneficiaries received legal assistance

  • 30 participants took part in vocational training (tailoring and sewing course)

  • 40 young people attended awareness-raising training and now play a role in community outreach against FGM

"I have been travelling to Mali for fifteen years to support the women and children living there. The year 2025 brought remarkable and large-scale results. In addition to the long-awaited legislative change, the greatest success of the year was the opening of the Gedeon Richter House of Hope. The most touching moment was when a husband and the traditional leader of the district visited together to express their gratitude for the existence of the centre and for the medical care that healed his wife," Andrea Morris, President of the Close to Africa Foundation, said.

The results achieved so far represent significant progress in strengthening women's health, safety, and social participation in Mali. Richter will continue to support the centre's mission and expand its programmes in the coming years.

About Richter

Gedeon Richter Plc. is a leading pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hungary, committed to improving global health through innovation and accessibility. Founded in 1901, the company had a market capitalization of EUR 4.7 billion and revenues of EUR 2.2 billion in 2024. Richter operates Central Europe's largest R&D centre and conducts pioneering research in neuropsychiatry and gynaecology, while its biotechnology and generic portfolios strengthen affordable treatment options. Dedicated to sustainable growth, Richter invests in research and development, manufacturing excellence, and digitalization to advance medical innovation. More information: https://www.gedeonrichter.com

Media Contact:
Zsuzsanna Beke
Head of Global Public Relations, CSR and Public Affairs

Gedeon Richter Plc.
Email: bekezs@gedeonrichter.com

SOURCE: Gedeon Richter Plc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/richter-extends-its-support-to-africa-the-first-year-of-the-house-of-1130243

