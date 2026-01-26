Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane to Deploy up to 30 Million Units of BERA Into Validator Infrastructure to Participate in Protocol-Level Yield Mechanisms, Bringing Total Validator Deployment to up to 50 Million Units

Validator participation expected to provide exposure to protocol-defined staking incentives and network-level yield dynamics

Redeployment of existing BERA holdings structured to align with protocol decentralization and custody standards

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:GNLN), a company with a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury, today announced that it has partnered with Infrared Finance ("Infrared") to deploy up to 30 million units of BERA into validator infrastructure on the Berachain network1.

Under the partnership, Infrared will operate validators on Berachain on behalf of Greenlane in accordance with Berachain's protocol rules, decentralization requirements, and validator participation framework. The BERA to be deployed with Infrared represents substantially all of the Company's remaining BERA holdings not previously deployed into liquid on-chain staking and does not involve the acquisition of additional BERA. On January 20, 2026, Berachain announced plans to deploy 20 million units of BERA into two independent validators on the Berachain network.

Berachain utilizes a Proof-of-Liquidity consensus mechanism designed to align network security with liquidity provision and on-chain economic activity. Validators contribute to network security and may participate in protocol-defined incentive and reward mechanisms that collectively underpin the network's yield framework.2 Such incentives, if any, are determined exclusively by protocol parameters, validator performance, network activity, and prevailing market conditions, and are variable in nature.

Participation in validator infrastructure is expected to provide Greenlane with exposure to these protocol-level yield mechanisms as part of its broader digital asset treasury strategy. Any rewards or incentives associated with validator participation are denominated in BERA, subject to protocol governance, and are not guaranteed. Infrared is a liquid staking and infrastructure provider within the Berachain ecosystem, supported by institutional digital asset investors. Its platform is designed to integrate with institutional custody and operational frameworks to facilitate participation in Berachain staking and validation.

Berachain limits the amount of BERA that may be delegated to any individual validator in order to support decentralization and network resilience. Greenlane's deployment through Infrared is structured across multiple validators in alignment with these protocol-level constraints.

For Greenlane, partnering with Infrared provides a pathway to engage directly with Berachain's validator infrastructure through a specialized third-party operator. Greenlane does not control the Berachain protocol, validator selection outcomes, incentive allocation, or the economic performance of the network, and any potential yield or benefits associated with validator participation are inherently variable and subject to change.

"Partnering with Infrared enables us to participate in Berachain's validator infrastructure and its associated protocol-level incentive mechanisms through an experienced ecosystem participant," said Ben Isenberg, Chief Investment Officer of Greenlane. "This deployment is aligned with our disciplined approach to digital asset treasury management and our objective of engaging with infrastructure-level opportunities within the Berachain ecosystem, subject to protocol parameters, network performance, and market conditions."3

Greenlane's digital asset treasury strategy is focused on the long-term accumulation and active management of BERA through validator participation, staking, and other ecosystem-aligned activities. Participation outcomes, including exposure to protocol-defined yield mechanisms, may vary significantly over time and are subject to technological, regulatory, governance, and market risks.

About Greenlane

Greenlane is a global platform for the development and distribution of premium lifestyle accessories and consumer products through a broad network of specialty and convenience retailers and direct-to-consumer channels. Alongside its operating business, in October 2025, the Company initiated a Berachain-focused digital asset treasury strategy dedicated to acquiring BERA and increasing BERA-per-share through treasury management. The Company is a Berachain ecosystem participant focused on supporting the development and operation of blockchain-based infrastructure, including assets and applications built on Berachain. The Company engages in network staking, liquidity provisioning, and strategic initiatives intended to contribute to the long-term sustainability of decentralized protocols within its portfolio.

About Infrared

Infrared is a liquid staking and infrastructure provider within the Berachain ecosystem, focused on enabling participation in Berachain staking and validator operations. Infrared's platform is designed to support decentralized validation while integrating with institutional custody and operational frameworks.

About Berachain

Berachain (BERA) is the first blockchain powered by Proof of Liquidity, designed to help businesses scale and provide sustainable on-chain economies. Proof of Liquidity provides BERA with a staking yield derived from the revenues or ownership of revenue-generating companies building on the network. Berachain reports that it has raised $150 million from leading digital asset investors including Brevan Howard, Framework Ventures, Polychain Capital, Samsung Next, Laser Digital by Nomura, Goldentree Asset Management, SBI VC Trade and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical facts and include, without limitation, statements regarding progress and achievement of the Company's goals regarding BERA acquisition and staking, the development of the Berachain network ecosystem, including business adoption of the network, the long-term value of BERA, continued growth and advancement of the Company's Berachain Treasury Strategy and the applicable benefits to the Company, and other projections or statements of plans and objectives.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that may affect actual results include, among others, the Company's ability to execute its growth strategy; its ability to raise and deploy capital effectively; developments in technology and the competitive landscape; changes in the regulatory landscape applicable to digital assets, including BERA; the market performance of BERA; and other risks and uncertainties described under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025 and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Cautionary Note Regarding Digital Assets

BERA is a digital asset that is not legal tender, is not backed by any government or central bank, and may be subject to extreme price volatility, regulatory uncertainty and technological risk. Investments in and exposures to digital assets such as BERA are highly speculative and may result in the loss of all or a substantial portion of the invested capital. Statements about the Berachain protocol, its consensus model, ecosystem projects, and fundraising are based on publicly available information and/or information provided by third parties. The Company has not independently verified all such information and makes no representation as to its accuracy or completeness. Protocol parameters and incentive mechanisms may change over time through governance or other processes. The Company's activities involving BERA and other digital assets may not be suitable for all investors and are subject to the risks described in the "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 filed with the SEC on November 14, 2025 and in other subsequent filings with the SEC. These filings are available at www.sec.gov.

Subject to operational requirements and market conditions. Validator participation and any associated incentives are governed by Berachain's protocol rules and smart contracts. Greenlane does not control protocol parameters, incentive allocation, or economic outcomes. Rewards, if any, are variable and not guaranteed. References to "economic mechanisms" reflect protocol-level incentive structures and do not represent revenues, earnings, or cash flows of Greenlane.

