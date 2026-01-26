Morristown, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - eDesign Interactive, an award-winning digital agency, was recently named the top web design company for December 2025 by DesignRush, a B2B marketplace and media platform connecting businesses with agencies.

The rankings were based on the agency's portfolio strength, client feedback, technical expertise, and overall market reputation, which were evaluated by DesignRush's panel of experts and editors.

The monthly recognition reflects eDesign Interactive's continued delivery of high-performing digital experiences across industries, including healthcare, education, professional services, and consumer brands.

"This recognition reflects the consistency and discipline our team brings to every project," said Vincent Mazza, Managing Partner at eDesign Interactive. "We engineer solutions that blend design, technology, and strategy to drive measurable business impact. Being named a top agency by DesignRush reinforces the standards we hold ourselves to as we continue to innovate."

eDesign Interactive is a full-service digital agency specializing in web design, branding, video production, and high-impact digital experience development. The agency partners with brands across industries to create platforms and campaigns that blend research, imagination, and digital expertise.

To learn more about their full list of services, please visit https://edesigninteractive.com.

About eDesign Interactive

eDesign Interactive is an award-winning digital experience agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ. Founded in 2004 with a team of 50+ talented individuals fueled by passion, artistic flair, and unconventional ideas, eDesign combines creativity with strategic insight to help brands connect meaningfully with their audiences.

