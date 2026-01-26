The Solar Energy Association of Ukraine estimates around 1.5 GW of solar was added in the country last year, driven by growing interest in projects co-located with battery energy storage systems across market segments.Ukraine installed around 1.5 GW of solar power in 2025, according to estimates from the Solar Energy Association of Ukraine (SEAU). The association told pv magazine that in the absence of official statistics, as businesses and homeowners installing solar for self-consumption are not required to register their generation capacities, the figure is based on its own market analysis. ...

