Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 14:06 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Estrella Galicia (Hijos de Rivera): Estrella Galicia 0,0 Grand Prix of Brazil: Spanish beer title sponsor for the race's return to Brazil

A CORUÑA, Spain, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new season starts for Estrella Galicia 0,0's sporting project in the MotoGP World Championship, as the company extends its commitment to the sport, becoming the title sponsor of the Grand Prix of Brazil, in addition to its title sponsorship of the Spanish Grand Prix and being the official beer of the championship.

Estrella Galicia 0,0

Brazil will be a real landmark for fans, both in sporting and emotional terms, as the competition returns to the country after a 22-year absence. "As a company, we have strong ties to Brazil, a market with a long-standing beer tradition, and one where we have a growing presence thanks to our firm commitment to the country through our own subsidiary," explained Ignacio Rivera, executive president of Corporación Hijos de Rivera, parent company of Estrella Galicia.

As title sponsor, Estrella Galicia 0,0 will appear on all the GP branding at the Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna.

Ignacio Rivera also highlights how "becoming 'title sponsor' of the Grand Prix of Brazil represents a landmark in our long history of commitment to MotoGP as official beer partner, but also as a supporter of riders' and teams' development. Brazil is a key country in our international growth strategy, and we're pleased to add value to the World Championship's return to the country after 20 years, especially with a local rider like Diogo Moreira, a product of our talent development program."

Diogo Moreira: Estrella Galicia 0,0 Ambassador in Brazil

The Grand Prix of Brazil will also see the home debut at the highest level of Diogo Moreira, an Estrella Galicia 0,0 ambassador throughout his career. The Brazilian rider will make his premier class debut before his home fans after becoming last season's world champion in the Moto2 class, culminating his impressive rise to the top of the sport since Estrella Galicia 0,0 first supported him at the start of his riding career in the classes below MotoGP.

2025: a historic season

This season comes fresh on the back of an extraordinary 2025 for Estrella Galicia's sporting project in motorcycle racing, with ambassadors Marc Márquez and Álex Márquez signing off an historic one-two in the MotoGP premier class as champion and runner-up in the World Championship, with Moreira adding the Moto2 title and José Antonio Rueda proclaimed world champion in the Moto3 class.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869209/Estrella_Galicia.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/estrella-galicia-0-0-grand-prix-of-brazil-spanish-beer-title-sponsor-for-the-races-return-to-brazil-302669896.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.