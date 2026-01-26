Terra Clean Energy Corp. Announces Agreement to Earn 100% Interest in The Prospector Freedom Mines Project in Marysvale, Utah, United States

Vancouver B.C, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP. ("Terra" or the "Company") (CSE: TCEC, OTCQB: TCEFF, FSE: 9O0), is pleased to announce terms to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Freedom & Prospector Mines Project consisting of 6 Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") unpatented Lode Mining Claims on 39.5 Ha covering historic uranium mines (Prospector 1 Mine, Prospector 4 Mine, Buddy Mine, Lucky Strike).

Transaction Highlights

4 Past Producing Uranium Mines covered on the Claims and surrounding area having produced over 1.33M lbs U 3 O 8 at reported average grades of.22% U 3 O 8 *

U O U O Close Proximity to major roads with good year around access, power and a uranium mill located in Blandings, Utah

Uranium recently added to U.S. List of Critical Minerals fast tracking permitting, regulatory policies as well as making eligibility for federal funding, loans and government grants easier

Strong Government support for nuclear power and uranium mining projects and a stated objective to reduce reliance on foreign nuclear fuel

Staged earn-in allows the company to optimize exploration programs

Provides Terra shareholders exposure to three North American assets both with near surface uranium opportunities in low-risk jurisdictions

Greg Cameron stated "The opportunity here is you have an historic uranium district that was never systematically drilled and after decades it will finally get modern mining technology". "It is clear from the moment you arrive you are in a uranium district with many old workings, adits, shafts and old infrastructure. I am excited to see work begin and believe there to be a clear path to add significant value for our shareholders."



Rationale Behind the Acquisition

The Freedom and Prospector Mines produced from 1949 through to 1969, historical production from the Marysvale district recorded over 1.33M lbs U 3 O 8 with over 75% of that coming from these mines. The mines in the area were initially mined individually as deep as 700-900 feet, however by the mid 1950's the Prospector 1, Prospector 4, VCA Shaft, Freedom 1, and Freedom 2 Mines were all joined by underground drifts and worked as one operation. Drilling in 1970s confirmed the ore continued down at least another 600 feet which we plan to confirm via step out drilling. It is important to note that the encompassing claims have a production history, in ideal locations, situated near main roads, secondary roads and have access to power and water sources. In December The Trump Administration added uranium to the critical minerals list with a view to attract capital to uranium projects.

"This project offers significant upside as it is clear that these old mines were abandoned in the 1970's due to a uranium market collapse not because they ran out of uranium to mine," stated Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "We believe strongly that we can expand on the previous work through modern exploration technologies like 3D modelling" added Trevor Perkins VP Exploration.

Project Overview

The Prospector and Freedom Mines Project consists of 6 contiguous claims covering 39.5 Ha in Piute County, Utah. The property is located adjacent to the Fishlake National Forest, approximately 5.25 km northeast of the village of Marysvale. A network of gravel roads allow easy year-round access to the property.

Uranium in the area was discovered in 1948 and mining commenced in 1949 by Vanadium Corporation of America (VCA). Over the next few years they consolidated various claims and operations in the area. Production ceased in the Marysvale area in 1969. Some exploration drilling was undertaken in the area in the late 1970's.

The Marysvale District hosts nearly vertical, northeast and east striking fissure veins that cut granitic and volcanic rocks of the Belknap volcanic sequence and is a prime example of an epithermal vein-style uranium system. Ore is located within the north-northwesterly striking, near vertical, Prospector Fault (Figure 3). The primary ore minerals are uraninite, coffinite, jordisite, and umohoite.

Terra's VP Exploration visited the property in late 2025. Preliminary research indicates that there is still significant ore in the ground and the property has good resource potential. All available mining and production data for the property should be acquired and digitized. Air and ground based radiometric surveys and trenching of anomalies will aid in developing an updated structural model for the area to allow efficient drilling and modeling of the remaining mineralization.

Figure 1: Location Map of the Prospector and Freedom Mines Project in Utah, USA.



Click Here to View Image



Figure 2: Claim Map of the Prospector and Freedom Mines Project near Marysvale, Utah.

Click Here to View Image



Figure 3: Map of Vanadium Corporation of America workings, 1959.

Click Here to View Image

Figure 4: Prospector 1 surface workings with capped shaft in center of picture. Looking east.

Click Here to View Image

Transaction Overview

To earn its respective interests in Freedom and Prospector Claims, the Company would be required to make the following cash payments, common share issuances and incur exploration expenditures on the respective claims as follows:

Cash Payment Share Issuance Exploration Expenditures To earn a 20% interest USD$67,500 on execution of definitive agreement 750,000 common shares within five business days of the execution of definitive agreement Incur USD$150,000 in expenditures on or before the 1st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement To earn a 40% interest Additional USD$50,000 on or before the 1st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 750,000 common shares on or before the 1st year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$150,000 in expenditures on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement To earn a 60% interest Additional USD$75,000 on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 750,000 common shares on or before the 2nd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$200,000 in expenditures on or before the 3rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement To earn an 80% interest Additional USD$100,000 on or before the 3rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 750,000 common shares on or before the 3rd year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$200,000 in expenditures on or before the 4th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement To earn a 100% interest Additional USD$125,000 on or before the 4th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Additional 750,000 common shares on or before the 4th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement Incur additional USD$250,000 in expenditures on or before the 5th year anniversary of the execution of definitive agreement

** Subject to the retention by the Vendors of a two percent (2%) net royalty on the Freedom Prospector Claims (the "F&P Royalty"), with Terra Clean having the option to purchase fifty percent (50%) of the F&P Royalty at any time by making a total cash payment to the Vendors in the amount of USD$500,000.

The agreements to acquire an interest in The Freedom & Prospector Claims remains subject to the receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

All securities issued in connection with these agreements would be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Marketing Agreements

The Company has entered into an agreement with Ares Capital Markets Group Inc. ("Ares") on January 20, 2026 pursuant to which Ares will perform marketing, advertising and public awareness activities for the Company. Ares will provide digital marketing services including email alerts, social media and related distribution. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Ares has been engaged by the Company for a 3-month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company has paid Ares US$100,000 in an upfront payment.

Ares Capital Markets Group Inc. is based out of Delray Beach, Florida. Ares is arm's length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company and neither Ares nor its principal, Rodney Raanan, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest other than as disclosed herein. Ares can be contacted at Rodney@arescmg.com, phone number of 516-369-4855 or at 6151 Via Venetia N, Delray Beach, Florida, 33484.

The Company has entered into an agreement with Aktien Check ("Aktien") on January 20, 2026 pursuant to which Aktien will perform the marketing, advertising and public awareness activities for the Company in Europe.

Aktien has been retained by the Company for a one-month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company has paid Aktien 25,000 Euros in an upfront payment.

Aktien is based in Germany and is arm's length to the Company and has no relationship with the Company and neither Aktien nor its principal, Stefan Lindam, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest other than as disclosed herein. Aktien can be contacted at stefan.lindam@aktiencheck.de, phone number of +49 2651 9890020 or at Bahnhofstrabe 6, 54670 Bad Marienberg, Germany.

About Terra Clean Energy Corp.

Terra Clean Energy is a Canadian-based uranium exploration and development company. The Company is currently developing the South Falcon East uranium project within the Fraser Lakes B Uranium Deposit, located in the Athabasca Basin region, Saskatchewan, Canada as well as developing past producing Uranium mines Utah and uranium exploration properties in Wyoming, United States.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF TERRA CLEAN ENERGY CORP.

"Greg Cameron"

Greg Cameron, CEO

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101, reviewed and approved on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

- The historical results, production, and interpretation described here in have not been verified and are extracted from US Geological Survey reports. The Company has not completed sufficient work to confirm and validate any of the historical data contained in this news release. The historical work does not meet NI 43-101 standards. The Company considers the historical work a reliable indication of the potential of the San Rafael Swell and the information may be of assistance to readers. Information collected during a site visit in September 2025 was collected using an RS-225 "Super-Spec" Spectrometer manufactured, inspected and calibrated in 2025.

Gruner, J.W., Fetzer, W.G., and Rapaport, I., 1951, The Uranium Deposits near Marysvale, Piute County, Utah, Economic Geology Vol 46 No 3, pp. 243-251.

Steven, T.A., Cunningham, C. G., Naeser, C.W., and Mehnert, H.H., 1979, Revised stratigraphy and radiometric ages of volcanic rocks in the Marysvale area, west-central Utah: U.S. Geological Survey Bulletin 1469, 40 p.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including statements regarding the potential development of mineral resources and mineral reserves which may or may not occur. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and general economic and political conditions. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary approvals, including governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable laws. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Company's public filings available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca -

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

