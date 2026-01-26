MBAK Energy Solutions Inc: MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) announces new Chief Product Designer

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) is pleased to announce that Mr. Hanbin Youn will assume the role of Chief Product Designer, working directly with Chairman Boos. Hanbin brings over a decade of electric vehicle and automotive design expertise with a professional portfolio including tenures at Honda, VW/Audi Group, Faraday Future, Karma Automotive, Geely Automotive; and most recently as Chief Designer for GAC's Hyptec brand. He led the design of the FFZERO1 and FF91 at Faraday Future, as well as the Karma Kaveya concept at Karma Automotive. His unique skillset bridges the gap between creative vision and production reality, encompassing 2D and 3D design, the technical rigors of production execution, and the strategic cross-functional communication skills necessary to lead diverse engineering and design teams. Hanbin is a 2013 graduate of the ArtCenter College of Design (BS in Transportation Design).



Photo Caption: Hanbin Youn



MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of non-fossil fuel energy products. The company has expertise in design and production of lithium, sodium, and solid-state batteries for industrial, medical, portable electronics, and EV applications and the products that use these power sources.

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bc20e36b-5352-4291-81ce-a6d855ac52c2