Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. and AZIO AI Announce Delivery and Installation of 40-Foot Immersion-Ready AI Data Center Container

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) ("Envirotech Vehicles" or "EVTV") and AZIO AI Corporation ("AZIO AI") today announced a major execution milestone under their previously disclosed scalable artificial intelligence ("AI") infrastructure program with the successful delivery, installation, and connection of a 40-foot AI data center container purpose-built for immersion-cooled computing.

The container has arrived on site, been set in place, fully connected to power and network infrastructure, and configured for immersion cooling. With the physical infrastructure complete and energized, the project has advanced into final engineering coordination for CPU integration and system commissioning.

The immersion-ready container represents a critical component of the joint initiative, designed to support high-density AI compute while improving thermal efficiency, system stability, and operational resilience. The deployment is intended to validate real-world performance of immersion-cooled AI infrastructure operating in demanding and non-traditional environments.

Operational progress indicators include:

40-foot immersion-ready data center container: Delivered, installed, and energized

Power and network infrastructure: Fully connected and operational

Immersion cooling systems: Installed and configured for high-density compute

CPU integration: Coordinated with engineering teams and progressing toward installation

Compute readiness status: Infrastructure complete; system-level commissioning pending

Design uptime objective: Targeting greater than 99% under steady-state operations

Power efficiency framework: Designed to support competitive power usage effectiveness ("PUE") ranges for immersion-cooled deployments

Commercial positioning: Infrastructure prepared for phased activation of AI compute workloads

"These are the milestones that matter," said Chris Young, the Chief Executive Officer of AZIO AI. "Having an immersion-ready container delivered, installed, and energized moves this project decisively from planning into execution. With the infrastructure fully in place, we can now focus on CPU integration and performance validation, which is where real value creation begins."

Jason Maddox, President of Envirotech Vehicles, added, "The successful deployment of the 40-foot immersion container is a significant achievement for EVTV. This milestone demonstrates our ability to execute complex infrastructure projects and positions this initiative as a scalable platform for AI compute. From here, our focus is on commissioning, validating performance, and expanding capacity in a disciplined manner."

The deployment aligns with EVTV's broader strategy to diversify revenue streams and participate in advanced infrastructure markets adjacent to its core vehicle manufacturing business. Immersion-cooled AI data centers are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting next-generation compute density and efficiency requirements.

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology-focused company pursuing strategic initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value through platform transformation, operational realignment, and selective acquisitions.

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on scalable, power-efficient AI data centers and mission-critical compute solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, the successful deployment of the AI data center container, the performance of immersion-cooled AI infrastructure in demanding and non-traditional environments, the parties' ability to expand capacity and the target for steady-state operations) are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the successful execution of AI infrastructure program and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by EVTV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, EVTV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

