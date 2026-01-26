Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) ("Dixie Gold" or the "Corporation" or the "Issuer") reports that all meeting matters put forth to shareholders, as voted on by shareholders, and where applicable, disinterested shareholders, were duly approved at its recent annual general and special meeting of shareholders held in Vancouver, British Columbia on Thursday, January 22, 2026 (the "AGSM"). The Corporation is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V").

Endeavor Trust (the Issuer's transfer agent) acted as scrutineer (the "Scrutineer") for the AGSM, and the Scrutineer's voting report will be made available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under the Issuer's profile.

For information purposes only, and with respect to certain special business of the AGSM, the Corporation advises that a shareholder who is a Control Person (as that term is defined by securities regulations) cast a total of 4,081,875 common share votes against certain special business (specifically the Delisting Resolution, as defined below). But for TSX-V policies and other applicable regulations, such votes by said Control Person would have otherwise defeated certain special business. However, pursuant to the policies of the TSX-V and other applicable regulations, the Issuer excluded all of the Control Person's votes pertaining to the Delisting Resolution (as defined below), such matter being reserved in tabulation for disinterested shareholders.

The matter pertaining to a potential delisting of the Issuer's shares from the TSX-V (the "Delisting Resolution") was approved, as determined by the majority of disinterested shareholders who voted. Disinterested shareholder approval of the Delisting Resolution does not obligate the Issuer to pursue a delisting, although the Issuer may elect to do so.

Lastly, all other matters, as well as director nominations, the same as presented at the AGSM, received shareholder approval; and there was no other business brought before the meeting.

Dixie Gold expresses its appreciation to all shareholders who voted and/or attended the AGSM and recognizes its disinterested shareholders for their votes and views on matters of the Issuer.

The Corporation intends to call its next shareholder meeting, including, without limitation, as relates to its fiscal period ended December 31, 2025 in the ordinary course of business (see the Forward-Looking Statements section below).

About Dixie Gold Inc.

Dixie Gold Inc. (TSXV: DG) is a junior exploration company holding a portfolio of mining-related interests in Canada. For more information, please visit www.dixiegold.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words "anticipate," "expect," "suggest," "plan," "believe," "intend,", "intention" "estimate," "target," "project," "should," "could," "would," "may," "will," "forecast" and/or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the timing and outcome, if any, of any underlaying matter presented at the Issuer's AGSM, as well as with respect to any future shareholder meeting(s), including, without limitation, to any such meeting itself and/or with respect to items presented therewith whether on an ordinary or special business basis. Actual results may differ materially from those currently expected or forecast in such statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Dixie Gold Inc.