Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Thomas Moyer has joined the firm's Washington, DC, office as a partner in its government enforcement and investigations practice. Moyer is a highly respected lawyer who advises public and private companies, their executives, and other institutions in navigating congressional investigations and high-profile white-collar defense matters. He joins Bracewell from Akin Gump.

"I'm excited to welcome Tom to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "His experience managing high-stakes, often sensitive, congressional investigations, brings additional strength to our market-leading government investigations and government relations teams."

Moyer has guided clients through some of the most significant congressional inquiries of the last 15 years. His multi-faceted practice advises clients on all aspects of government investigations, from preparing senior executives for high-profile testimony to managing complex document discovery and coordinating public messaging. He also represents clients in parallel internal investigations and in inquiries led by the Department of Justice, federal and state financial regulators, inspectors general and state attorneys general.

"Tom's reputation in Washington is outstanding. His deep knowledge of congressional oversight and his litigation experience in matters arising from government inquiries make him a significant addition to our team," said Seth D. DuCharme, chair of Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations practice and former Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General of the United States. "Tom's background complements our existing capabilities and will enhance our ability to serve clients facing complex challenges at the intersection of law, policy and media scrutiny."

Bracewell's government enforcement and investigations practice is an elite group comprised of experienced white-collar defense attorneys, former federal judges and former prosecutors best known for their strategic approach in handling sophisticated white-collar defense matters, regulatory compliance and enforcement proceedings, and international investigations. Bracewell's thriving team recently achieved significant results in defending a client in a complex fraud, political corruption, and FARA-related matter in the Eastern District of New York and the dismissal of criminal charges against a U.S. congressional representative. Within the past two years, the government enforcement and investigations practice has welcomed Nicole Boeckmann, former First Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Eastern District of New York; Alamdar S. Hamdani, the former U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of Texas; and the Hon. Roslynn R. Mauskopf, a retired district court judge and former director of the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts. The team's background in national security and white-collar defense, plus Moyer's significant experience in congressional investigations, provides clients with critical insight into complex federal investigations.

"I'm thrilled to join Bracewell at a time when government investigations are becoming more complex," said Moyer. "The firm's depth across enforcement, policy, regulatory matters and public affairs uniquely positions us to help clients manage the multifaceted challenges they're facing in Washington today."

Moyer received his J.D., cum laude, from William & Mary Law School in 2012, where he was a member of the William & Mary Law Review. He also earned his A.B., magna cum laude, from William & Mary in 2008. He has served as an adjunct professor at Fordham Law School since 2016 and has also taught at Georgetown University Law Center, focusing on congressional oversight and investigations.

