Acquisition of AI-driven customer engagement solution enables trade businesses to turn completed jobs into repeat business

Simpro Group, the global leader in AI-first operating software for the trades, today announced the acquisition of Delight, an AI-driven customer engagement solution purpose-built for field service businesses. The acquisition advances Simpro Group's strategy to deliver an AI-first operating platform that runs a trade business end-to-end and moves the company decisively beyond traditional field service management.

"We've been very clear about where we're taking Simpro," said Fred Voccola, Chairman and CEO of Simpro Group. "We're building the world's first and only AI-first operating platform for the trades. This acquisition is strategy in action, extending the platform in a way that helps our customers communicate with their customers, grow revenue, and improve profitability. This is not about small gains for our customers-think 200 percent, not 10 percent profit."

Delight is fully integrated into Simpro Group's growing platform and is available immediately to all Simpro customers around the world. Designed specifically for the trades, Delight leverages AI and works natively with field service data to activate existing customer insights, automatically identifying opportunities for repeat work, service expansion, and long-term customer value through timely, highly relevant follow-ups and service recommendations, with reduced manual effort and operational complexity.

Prior to the acquisition, Delight was a Simpro integration partner, with customers already seeing strong ROI from automated, targeted customer communication that generates repeat revenue and expands service opportunities. Customers have reported a 15% increase in sales and a 10% increase in recurring revenue in as little as six weeks.

"The biggest growth lever for trade businesses isn't always new leads-it's expanding the revenue they receive from their existing customers," Voccola said. "These customers already know you, trust you, and understand the value you bring. That's a monster advantage. When you show up with the right follow-on services-whether that's maintenance, expansions, or something new-you're not pushing more, you're delivering more value and converting them into repeat customers. AI makes it possible to do that consistently at scale, while strengthening customer relationships and increasing the lifetime value of a customer."

The Delight team will join Simpro Group as part of the acquisition, continuing to innovate alongside Simpro Group's product and engineering teams in support of the company's commitment to delivering industry-leading, AI-powered solutions purpose-built for trade businesses.

"Delight was created to help trade businesses grow," said Will Dinkel, Co-Founder of Delight. "Joining Simpro Group allows us to scale that mission dramatically. Together, we're delivering intelligent, practical solutions that directly drive growth and profitability."

"The strong foundation and dedication to innovation established by Simpro and Delight have positioned us for significant growth," said Frank Bauer, CEO of Proguard Protection Services. "The Delight acquisition confirms Simpro Group's commitment to building the AI-first platform for the trades. This unified vision ensures we can compete and lead in a rapidly evolving market, delivering compounding value to our business."

This acquisition reinforces Simpro Group's vision to deliver a comprehensive, AI-first operating platform that supports every stage of a trade business, from workforce and job execution to customer value expansion and sustained profitability.

"Modern society wouldn't function without the trades," Voccola said. "They deserve financial outcomes that match the value they deliver. We're changing the unit of economics of the trades to ensure they receive the financial rewards that they deserve."

Learn more at simprogroup.ai

About Simpro Group

Simpro Group builds the leading AI operating platform for the trades, helping contractors, technicians, and field crews get paid faster, run smarter, and grow stronger. We are the company behind Simpro, BigChange, AroFlo, and ClockShark, trusted by more than 24,000 businesses and 450,000 users worldwide. From scheduling and dispatch to workforce management, quoting, and invoicing, our solutions simplify complexity and turn it into profit. With teams across the U.S., Canada, Australia, and the U.K., we champion the people who keep the world running and put breakthrough innovation in their hands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260126339505/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact:

press@simprogroup.com