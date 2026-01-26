Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: A1W5H0 | ISIN: US45866F1049 | Ticker-Symbol: IC2
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 15:16
145,52 Euro
-0,53 % -0,78
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
145,80146,4215:17
145,52146,6015:17
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 15:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + ICE Data Projects Coldest Stretch for U.S. in Decades

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 26th

  • Stocks are flat to start the week as Wall Street awaits a heavy slate of earnings and the Fed's first decision of the year, with markets pricing a 97% chance rates stay unchanged.
  • NYSE Live airs at 9 a.m. ET featuring ICE meteorologist David Margolin on the historic winter weather sweeping the U.S., including the Tri-State area snowstorm. His data shows the coldest stretch since 1990 and its market implications.
  • Today's show spotlights three rising startups: Mews founder Richard Valtr on deploying $300M in new funding, Preply CEO Kirill Bigai on reaching unicorn status, and Verkada CFO Kameron Rezai on using AI to transform the industry.

Opening Bell
CNBC celebrates the 20th anniversary of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street"

Closing Bell
Hecla Mining celebrates its 135th anniversary

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869408/NYSE_Market_Update_Jan_26.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5734773/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--ice-data-projects-coldest-stretch-for-us-in-decades-302670050.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.