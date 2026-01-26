Engineering News-Record Unveils 2025 Top 25 Newsmakers and Announces Award of Excellence Gala Honoring the AEC Industry's Most Influential Leaders

Honorees to Be Celebrated at March 26 Gala in New York

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Engineering News-Record (ENR) today announced the selection of the Top 25 Newsmakers in the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) industry for 2025 - distinguished professionals whose leadership, innovation and impact shaped the industry over the past year. These exceptional individuals will be honored at ENR's Award of Excellence Gala on March 26, 2026 at Pier 60 at Chelsea Piers in New York City, where one outstanding newsmaker will be presented with ENR's highest individual honor, the 2026 Award of Excellence. (Engineering News-Record)

ENR's Top 25 Newsmakers list highlights professionals from across the country who have improved the construction industry and benefited their communities by renewing infrastructure, developing new technology and providing leadership in times of crisis. A few of the 2025 honorees include:

Nick Almeter , Project Manager, Halmar International - recognized for advancing innovative bridge rehabilitation methods on the Park Avenue Viaduct.

Atorod Azizinamini , Director of Infrastructure Research and Innovation, FIU - honored for pioneering ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC) spray systems improving durability and efficiency in bridge repair.

David K. Beesley , Vice President of Project Management, Coppola Services Inc. - lauded for leading a major sewer rehabilitation project using trenchless techniques that minimized public disruption.

Eric Swenson, Colonel, US Army Deputy Division Commander, North Atlantic Division, U.S. Army Corp of Engineers - Recognized for his leadership and building of public trust after the LA Wildfires -- one of the largest urban cleanup operations in the country.

"These leaders exemplify the ingenuity and perseverance that define today's AEC community," said Scott Blair, Editor-in-Chief, ENR. "From breakthroughs in materials innovation to transformative project delivery, the 2025 Top 25 Newsmakers are setting new benchmarks for excellence and advancing the industry in ways that will resonate for years."

The Award of Excellence Gala - a cornerstone event in the AEC calendar - unites industry executives, project teams, and thought leaders for an evening of recognition and celebration. The Gala caps a full day of activities including the Best of the Best Project Awards brunch and a formal dinner with an awards ceremony honoring the Top 25 Newsmakers, culminating in the presentation of the 2026 Award of Excellence.

For complete details on the honorees, event registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://www.enr.com/enr-award-of-excellence.

About ENR:Engineering News-Record is the leading global provider of news, analysis and data for the AEC industry, fostering excellence in design, construction and innovation. (Engineering News-Record)

