Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 15:18 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Starr Modernizes P&C and Specialty Claims with Five Sigma's AI Claims Platform and Clive

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --Five Sigma, the AI claims technology company, today announced that Starr, a global investment and insurance organization, has selected Five Sigma's AI-native Claims Management Platform and Clive, the Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, to support the next phase of its digital claims transformation.

Five Sigma and Starr partner to modernize specialty claims operations with AI-native claims technology and Clive.

"The future of claims isn't about digitizing legacy processes, it's about reimagining what's possible when you build on true AI-native infrastructure from the ground up," said Oded Barak, Co-founder and CEO of Five Sigma. "Starr is a market leader that underwrites complexity at scale. Their decision to partner with Five Sigma reflects a strategic commitment to modernizing claims operations and advancing the standard for the industry."

David Fitzgerald, Global Chief Claims Officer at Starr said, "We chose Five Sigma because they truly understand the complexity of global commercial and specialty claims. We're giving our adjusters the best tools available, creating a single source of truth, and delivering the kind of claims experience that keeps policyholders with us for decades."

Five Sigma's AI Claims Management Platform, together with Clive, the insurance industry's first multi-agent AI Claims Expert, embeds intelligence directly into every stage of the claims lifecycle. The platform continuously analyzes data, orchestrates workflows, and guides adjusters in real time - enabling faster, more accurate decisions from first notice of loss (FNOL) through resolution. With Five Sigma, Starr can drive material reductions in cycle times, lower loss adjustment expense, and significantly increase adjuster productivity across its claims operations.

"Starr's transformation is a blueprint for what every commercial and specialty insurer should be thinking about right now," said Barak. "The carriers that move decisively to AI infrastructure today will be best positioned to lead their markets tomorrow."

About Five Sigma

Five Sigma provides AI-native claims management technology to insurers, MGAs, TPAs, and reinsurers. Clive, Five Sigma's award-winning Multi-Agent AI Claims Expert, acts as an AI adjuster that works on any existing claims management system. Clive automates routine tasks, dynamically plans claim handling, and advances claims according to each insurer's operating procedures, adding intelligence and automation to any platform. Five Sigma's customers report measurable improvements in claims operations: cost savings, productivity gains, faster cycle time, and superior policyholder service. To learn more about how Five Sigma is transforming claims, visit fivesigmalabs.com.

About Starr

Starr is a leading global investment and insurance organization with a presence on six continents. Through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products, as well as a range of specialty coverages, including aviation, marine, energy, and excess casualty insurance. Starr's insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Malta, Singapore, Switzerland, and the U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of "A" (Excellent). Starr's Lloyd's syndicate has a Standard & Poor's rating of "A+" (Strong). Starr is the marketing name for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and the insurance and travel assistance companies of Starr International Company, Inc., and their subsidiaries. Click here to learn more: https://starr.com/

Contact:
Tirtza Bensoussan | info@fivesigmalabs.com |

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869354/Five_Sigma_and_Starr_partner.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starr-modernizes-pc-and-specialty-claims-with-five-sigmas-ai-claims-platform-and-clive-302669989.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.