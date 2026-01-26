TU Delft researchers have developed a liquid-based solar module encapsulation that performs on par with conventional EVA panels while offering improved recyclability and circularity. The approach is compatible with silicon and tandem perovskite/silicon cells and could support thermal management and integration into photovoltaic-thermal modules.A research team from Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) has developed a new solar module encapsulation technology that uses a liquid and an edge sealant instead of ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA). "Our liquid encapsulation technology can be applied to ...

