Bluebella: Award-winning lingerie brand launches Valentine's Community Campaign and publishes Modern Sensuality survey results exploring female sensuality, sexuality and desire

LONDON, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Female-founded brand, Bluebella, announced the launch of their community campaign, together with pioneering survey results that offer a bold, intelligent exploration of female sexuality and desire today. With over 1500 responses, this campaign aims to take the conversation further, addressing the gaps in public understanding and reframing sensuality, sexuality and desire not as something performed or projected, but deeply personal, proudly held and bravely expressed.

At its core, Bluebella wants to inspire women to embrace their sensuality without judgement. The brand has a history of amplifying authentic voices and challenging the narrative around intimacy and lingerie and this campaign turns personal experiences into collective knowledge. By sharing these insights, Bluebella hopes to empower women to celebrate who they are and be unapologetically themselves every day.

CEO and founder, Emily Bendell, said:

"At Bluebella, we have always believed lingerie should be a form of self-expression, not performance. With this campaign, we want to open up an intelligent and honest conversation around sensuality, sexuality and desire, one that celebrates how women define these experiences for themselves. By centering women's voices and making the data openly accessible, we hope to create a resource that not only empowers our community but also supports wider learning and research for years to come."

Featuring a lineup of influential women, from Charli Howard, a body activist and author of book Flesh, to British icon and fashion designer Pearl Lowe, plus a cast of Bluebella community members who also star in the Valentine's campaign, speaking openly and intimately about their personal experiences of sensuality, sexuality and desire.

The campaign is supported by the findings of Bluebella's global Modern Sensuality survey written by leading experts in the field, including sex educator Danielle Bezalel, Dr. Candice Nicole Hargons, Dr. Shemeka Thorpe and Kasey Vigil, which asked over 1500 women questions around sensuality, sexuality and desire. The single most powerful finding is that the frequency of buying lingerie is directly and significantly linked to higher scores of sexual satisfaction and pleasure, in both partnered sex and self-pleasure. Lingerie is no longer just an item of clothing; it is an investment in self-worth and a tool for creating the sensual atmosphere necessary for fulfilment.

The top motivations for wearing lingerie are:

As an act of self-love and feeling good.634 (34.5%)



Boosting confidence and self-esteem. 422 (23.0%)



For a romantic or intimate occasion. 325 (17.7%)

Key life experiences impacting sexual pleasure include:

Stress and/or burnout: 963 (52.4%)



Relationship changes: 941 (51.2%)



Getting older: 939 (51.1%)



Body changes: 819 (44.6%)

Women aged 50+ are the most active lingerie shoppers, with some purchasing monthly, and they report the highest pleasure satisfaction ratings.

Participants with children are 5% more likely to buy lingerie monthly, and 5.5% more likely to buy quarterly, than women without children, indicating a period of self-reclamation after having children.

LGTBQ+ customers tend to purchase lingerie in monthly cycles and heterosexual customers preferring a quarterly cycle. The reason for purchasing is marked more as an expression of personal style, celebration of their bodies and reported much lower scores in wearing lingerie for romantic occasions.

Findings from the survey and community casting will live beyond the campaign itself, with all results published as Open Access, ensuring teachers, students and the wider community can engage. For more information, key findings from the survey and quotes from the community casting, please get in touch with bluebella@virginiaandpartners.com.

The full campaign, including survey findings and community stories, are available at www.bluebella.com/pages/modern-sensuality

About Bluebella

Founded in 2005 by Emily Bendell, Bluebella was born from a simple idea to create luxurious and sensual lingerie for self-assured women. Rooted in the belief that strength and sensuality belong in the everyday, Bluebella understands that beautiful lingerie sets a powerful tone for whatever comes next. Bluebella is a multi-award- winning brand that has paved the way for accessible luxury in the lingerie industry.

