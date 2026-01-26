Remergify, Inc.: Remergify Releases Comprehensive White Paper on BCII Enterprises' Groundbreaking Blockchain Coupon Token Architecture

Patent-Pending Technology Addresses Corporate Shareholder Engagement, Housing Affordability, and Tax Relief Through Innovative Tokenization

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Remergify, a leader in innovative blockchain solutions, today announced the release of a comprehensive white paper detailing BCII Enterprises' revolutionary Coupon Token architecture. The white paper, titled "The Evolution of Blockchain-Based Coupon and Loyalty Tokens," is now available for download at www.remergify.com.

The white paper examines the emerging market for blockchain-based coupon and loyalty tokens, with particular focus on BCII Enterprises Inc.'s patent-pending Coupon Token architecture-a technology that combines traditional securities infrastructure with blockchain innovation to create sustainable, multi-year retention mechanisms for corporate shareholders while addressing systemic challenges in housing affordability, taxation, and public finance.

"This white paper represents a significant milestone in the evolution of blockchain-based rewards systems," said Stuart Fine, CEO of Remergify. "BCII Enterprises has developed a truly groundbreaking solution that solves the long-standing tension between regulatory compliance and market efficiency. The Coupon Token architecture creates transferable, liquid tokens that avoid securities classification while providing real economic value-a breakthrough that has eluded the industry until now."

Key Highlights from the White Paper:

Market Opportunity: The blockchain loyalty program market is projected to reach $4.59 billion, with BCII positioned to capture significant market share across corporate, housing, and taxation sectors.

Revolutionary Architecture: BCII's Coupon Token represents the first architecture to successfully integrate transfer agent compliance infrastructure with blockchain tokenization, creating time-limited, value-capped utility tokens that avoid securities classification while maintaining full transferability.

Revenue Potential: Projected annual transaction fee revenue of $550 million to $1.65 billion from secondary market trading, plus $50-$500 million in platform licensing fees per major deployment.

Multi-Market Applications: The architecture simultaneously addresses corporate shareholder engagement (55-month vesting-like distribution model), housing affordability crisis (46 million renters receiving 2% mortgage discounts), and federal deficit reduction (175 million Americans receiving permanent 10% tax relief).

Regulatory Compliance: Through mathematical value caps, time-limited expirations, and primary consumptive use cases, BCII achieves Howey Test compliance as utility tokens while enabling unprecedented transferability and market efficiency.

Competitive Advantages: Unlike competitors such as Lolli, StormX, Singapore Airlines KrisPay, Loyyal, Qiibee, and TokenD, BCII's focus on consumptive coupons with secondary market liquidity represents a distinct and superior approach for shareholder engagement and public policy applications.

The white paper provides detailed analysis of the technical architecture deployed on Coinbase's Base Layer-2 blockchain, including smart contract design, transfer agent integration, and the innovative 55-month distribution schedule that creates vesting-like commitment validated by academic research.

BCII's Coupon Token architecture addresses three massive addressable markets simultaneously:

Corporate Shareholder Engagement: 6,000+ publicly traded U.S. companies with combined market capitalization exceeding $45 trillion

Housing Affordability: 46 million U.S. renter households representing a multi-billion dollar opportunity

Tax Relief and Public Finance: 175 million American taxpayers with projected annual trading volume of $44+ billion The complete white paper is available for immediate download at www.remergify.com. The 47-page comprehensive analysis includes detailed sections on technical architecture, market applications, competitive landscape, regulatory compliance, and implementation roadmap. About Remergify Remergify is a forward-thinking blockchain technology company committed to developing and promoting innovative solutions that transform how businesses engage with stakeholders. Through strategic partnerships and comprehensive research, Remergify brings cutting-edge blockchain applications to market, addressing real-world challenges in corporate governance, public policy, and financial services. About BCII Enterprises Inc. BCII Enterprises Inc. (OTCID:BCII) develops patent-pending tokenized coupon infrastructure for corporate clients, government programs, and public policy applications. Through its 50/50 joint venture with Digital Landia, BCII deploys coupon tokens on Coinbase's Base Layer-2 blockchain, addressing housing affordability, tax relief, and corporate shareholder engagement challenges. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding market opportunities, revenue projections, and technological developments. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. Readers should carefully review all risk factors before making investment decisions. Contact;

