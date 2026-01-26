C-Rad AB: Tomas Blomquist appointed new CEO of C-RAD

Tomas Blomquist is a highly experienced international leader with over 30 years in the industry, including two decades in global commercial roles and five years as CEO of Biotage AB (publ). The board believes that Tomas is an excellent candidate to implement C-RAD's strategy, to achieve the company's full potential and thereby create increased share value. Tomas will take office on February 2, 2026.

Tomas Blomquist has extensive experience in international leadership positions within Life Science and Medtech and most recently came from the role as CEO of Biotage 2019-2024. He has extensive experience in building profitable growth companies, driving transformation and creating structure, speed and focus in complex environments. He has previously held leading commercial positions at Abbott, Alere, Analyticon Biotechnologies and Johnson & Johnson, among others. Tomas Blomquist will start his employment on February 2, 2026.

This means that the company's acting CEO and CFO Linda Frölén will return to her role as CFO and that board member Peter Simonsbacka will end his consulting assignment.

Kristina Willgård, Chairwoman of the Board, says: "I am very pleased that we have been able to attract Tomas Blomquist to take over as CEO of C-RAD. He has solid expertise and extensive experience from international markets and from creating shareholder value in listed companies."

Tomas Blomquist comments on the appointment: "I am very honored to be appointed as the new CEO of C-RAD. The company has a very exciting future with significant growth potential and is positioned in important areas of cancer care. I look forward to working with the organization to further develop the company's operations."

For further information, please contact:

Tomas Blomquist, appointed CEO mobile +46 (0) 70 523 0163

About C-RAD

C-RAD develops surface-guided imaging solutions for radiation therapy to allow highly accurate dose delivery to the tumor, and at the same time, to protect healthy tissue from unwanted exposure. Using high-speed 3D cameras combined with augmented reality, C-RAD supports the initial patient setup process and monitors the patient's motion during treatment to ensure high confidence, an efficient workflow, and improved accuracy. C-RAD monitors the patient's motion without the use of tattoos or additional imaging dose, to deliver the highest level of patient safety and comfort.

C-RAD AB is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm.

For more information on C-RAD, please visit http://www.c-rad.com

This information is information that C-Rad is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-01-26 14:25 CET.

