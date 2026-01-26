DealFlow Events: Innovotech Inc. Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Innovotech Inc. (TSXV:IOT), a leading contract research organization providing proprietary antimicrobial testing and advanced laboratory services for regulated industries, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Craig Milne, CEO of Innovotech Inc. will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Innovotech at www.innovotech.ca.

Event Details:

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Innovotech Inc management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Innovotech:

Innovotech Inc. is a Canadian boutique contract research organization specializing in advanced laboratory services and commercializing proprietary technologies. A leader in biofilm science, the company provides expertise in antimicrobial testing, pharmaceutical analysis, and industrial laboratory solutions, supported by innovative methodologies and products including its widely-used MBEC Assay kit for high-throughput antimicrobial and antibiotic testing. Innovotech serves clients across multiple sectors, delivering customized research and testing services designed to meet rigorous regulatory and scientific standards such as those of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Health Canada through its ISO-certified and GMP-accredited laboratories. Learn more at https://www.innovotech.ca.

Craig Milne, CEO

Innovotech Inc.

+1-604-239-1819

craig.milne@innovotech.ca

This document may contain forward-looking statements that are predictive in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties that cannot be predicted or quantified; consequently, actual results may differ materially from past results and those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such risks or uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the regulatory environment including the difficulty of predicting regulatory outcomes; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar; the Company's reliance on a small number of customers including government organizations; fluctuations in operating results; government policies or actions; progress and cost of clinical trials; reliance on key strategic relationships; uncertainty related to intellectual property protection and potential costs associated with its defense; the Company's exposure to lawsuits and other matters beyond the control of management. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should management's assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly make or update any forward- looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/innovotech-inc.-presenting-at-the-3rd-annual-dealflow-discovery-1130604