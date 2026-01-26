Jackery continues to expand its product range beyond storage with a new 2 kW solar gazebo designed for creating outdoor space, starting with US availability in 2026.Chinese solar and storage company Jackery has taken the wraps off its long-promised solar gazebo, a 2,000 W patio branded as the Jackery Solar Gazebo. The gazebo, which was on show at CES 2026 at the Jackery booth, uses integrated solar components, which are slotted as the louvered roof with 20 individual 100 W PV modules, said to be industrial-grade, with cell efficiency of =25%. Jackery said the solar panels are designed for a service ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...