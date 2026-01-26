Biomaterials Market worth $68.93 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Biomaterials Market is projected to grow from about USD 48.36 billion in 2025 to USD 68.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Browse 908 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 663 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Biomaterials Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Biomaterials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2030

2024-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 48.36 billion

USD 48.36 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 68.93 billion

USD 68.93 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 7.3%

Biomaterials Market Trends & Insights:

Metallic biomaterials are projected to show the highest CAGR of 7.6% between 2025 and 2030.

The orthopaedic segment is expected to dominate the global biomaterials market in 2024 with a CAGR of 34.9%.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing regional segment with a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The growth of the global biomaterials market is due to several key factors, including the rising advancements in smart, biocompatible, and 3D-printed biomaterials and advancements in healthcare facilities and systems.

Advances in material engineering, surface treatments, and manufacturing processes are making implants tougher, more body-friendly, and reliable over the long haul. At the same time, stricter regulations and the push toward value-based healthcare are nudging manufacturers to not only innovate but also prove their products' safety, durability, and real-world performance.

By type, the metallic biomaterials segment accounted for the largest share of the global biomaterials market in 2024.

the biomaterials market is segmented into metallic (stainless steel, titanium & titanium alloys, cobalt-chrome alloys, gold, silver, magnesium, and other metallic biomaterials), polymeric (polymethylmethacrylate, polyethylene, polyester, polyvinylchloride, silicone rubber, nylon, polyetheretherketone, other polymeric biomaterials), ceramic (calcium phosphate, zirconia, aluminum oxide, calcium sulfate, carbon and glass), and natural (hyaluronic acid, collagen, fibrin, cellulose, chitin, alginate, gelatin, chitosan, silk, other natural biomaterials). The metallic biomaterials segment dominated the market share in 2024, due to the heavy reliance on metals for crafting key medical devices in the cardiovascular, dental, and orthopedic fields. With a growing global geriatric population, demand for these devices is surging, as older adults face heightened risks for orthopedic, dental, ophthalmologic, neurological, and cardiovascular conditions.

By application, Orthopedics is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment

The global biomaterials market is segmented by application into orthopedic, cardiovascular, dental, plastic surgery, urinary applications, wound healing, tissue engineering, ophthalmology, neurological/central nervous system, and other applications. In 2024, the orthopedic segment claimed the largest share of the global biomaterials market. This dominance stems from surging demand driven by an aging population, rising obesity rates, and active lifestyles that increase injury risks, alongside breakthroughs in bioresorbable implants and 3D-printed custom prosthetics that enhance recovery times and patient outcomes.

North America accounted for the largest regional share in the global biomaterials market in 2024.

North America accounted for the largest share of regional revenues and is the primary engine of growth. The region's dominance reflects its dense concentration of medical-device and biopharma headquarters, academic medical centers, and specialized surgical and research hospitals, as well as strong FDA oversight and rapid uptake of advanced implant, regenerative, and drug-eluting biomaterial technologies. Large orthopedic, cardiovascular, and dental implant pipelines, robust NIH and venture funding for regenerative medicine, and an active clinical-trials ecosystem further cement the US as the leading biomaterials innovation hub within North America, while Canada contributes a smaller but important share, driven by expanding hospital infrastructure and growing investment in tissue-engineering and polymeric biomaterials manufacturing.

Top Companies in Biomaterials Market:

The Top Companies in Biomaterials Market include BASF SE (Germany), Covestro AG (Germany), Celanese Corporation (US), Carpenter Technology Corporation (US), DSM (Netherlands), Corbion NV (Netherlands), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Victrex Plc (UK), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), CoorsTek Inc. (US), Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US), CAM Bioceramics B.V. (Netherlands), Zeus Company Inc. (US), AMETEK Inc. (US), and GELITA AG (Germany).

