DealFlow Events: Tivic to Showcase Strategic Pivot and Forward Outlook on Advancing Entolimod to Commercialization at DealFlow Discovery Conference

CEO Presentation to Include Updates and Further Information on the Following Topics:

Entolimod Cell Line Verification Success;

200x Manufacturing Scale-Up with Reproducible Quality;

BARDA TechWatch Engagement;

Creation of Velocity Bioworks, An Integrated CDMO To Accelerate Commercial Readiness

FREMONT, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq:TIVC), a late-stage immunotherapeutics company, today announced that the company's CEO will present at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference, set to take place on January 28-29, 2026 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Event Details

3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

Atlantic City, NJ

January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Tivic's management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

The company's presentation will highlight key value-creating milestones and provide greater clarity on its development and commercialization strategy for Entolimod. These milestones include the successful scale-up demonstration of Entolimod manufacturing and progress toward cGMP manufacturing in preparation for a Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Ernst will also discuss the strategic integration of Velocity Bioworks, the company's contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), which is expected to accelerate commercial readiness. In addition, she will review outcomes from the January 26 TechWatch meeting with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

About DealFlow Discovery Conference

The DealFlow Discovery Conference is the largest event in the U.S. where public and private high-growth companies connect with the investment community. Over two days at the Borgata in Atlantic City, hundreds of companies present their stories directly to institutional investors, family offices, venture capitalists, and private equity firms.

The conference combines 1-on-1 meetings with company presentations, expert keynote discussions, and networking activities designed for relationship-building and capital-raising. This conference opens the door to a wider range of investment opportunities, expanding beyond public microcap companies to feature:

Venture-Backed Companies - early-stage innovators raising capital and seeking strategic relationships

Private Equity-Backed (Pre-IPO) Companies - growth-stage businesses preparing for the public markets

Public Companies - U.S.-listed issuers focused on investor engagement and capital raising

Foreign Companies - international firms seeking U.S.-based capital and exposure

This conference has expanded in response to a growing trend: institutional interest in private market opportunities. By including private and pre-IPO companies, the DealFlow Discovery Conference is now even more valuable for investors - and for companies looking to raise capital.

For more information and to apply to attend or present, visit www.DealFlowDiscoveryConference.com.

About Entolimod

Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist that triggers NF-kappaB pathway signaling, activating anti-apoptotic and cell protective mechanisms. Entolimod for Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) has been the subject of extensive trials under the FDA's Animal Rule and in animal models has demonstrated robust survival rates, enhanced gastrointestinal tract recovery, and improved hematopoiesis. To see the complete Tivic pipeline visit: https://tivichealth.com/pipeline/

About Tivic

Tivic is a late-stage immunotherapeutics company whose lead drug candidate, Entolimod to treat ARS, is in late-stage development. Entolimod is a TLR5 agonist that activates an innate immune pathway to prevent cell death in the bone marrow and epithelial tissues across systems impacted by radiation and age. The pipeline includes Entolimod to treat Neutropenia, and lymphocyte exhaustion, as well as Entolasta, an immunologically optimized variant of Entolimod for chronic applications.

Tivic's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a full-service CDMO based in San Antonio, Texas. Tivic also leverages Velocity Bioworks' manufacturing capabilities to advance its own drug pipeline with the expected benefits of lower costs, accelerated manufacturing outcomes and supply chain security. To learn more about Tivic, visit: https://tivichealth.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim, "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Tivic Health Systems Inc.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate, including as a result of the company's interactions with and guidance from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; the ability of the company to achieve the expected benefits from the acquisition of development and manufacturing assets within expected time frames or at all; changes to the company's relationship with its partners; failure to obtain FDA or similar clearances or approvals and noncompliance with FDA or similar regulations; the company's future development of its ncVNS treatment, Entolimod and Entolasta; changes to the company's business strategy; timing and success of clinical trials and study results; regulatory requirements and pathways for approval; the company's ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates in the future; changes in the markets and industries in which the company does business; consummation of any strategic transactions; the company's need for, and ability to secure when needed, additional working capital; the company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; and changes in tariffs, inflation, legal, regulatory, political and economic risks. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties relevant to the company, and other important factors, see Tivic Health's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 21, 2025, under the heading "Risk Factors", as well as the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and the company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hanover International, Inc.

ir@tivichealth.com

Media Contact:

DJ Freyman

DJ@fastrackPR.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tivic-to-showcase-strategic-pivot-and-forward-outlook-on-advanci-1130606