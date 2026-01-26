Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
SunPower Inc.: First SunPower Monolith Panel Installation

OREM, Utah, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunPower Inc. (herein "SunPower," the "Company," or Nasdaq: "SPWR"), a solar technology, services, and installation company, today announced that it achieved its first installation of Monolith panels created by Renewable Energy Corporation (REC), the leader in U.S. residential solar panel sales. Silicon Valley's Cobalt Power Systems installed the panels for a premium customer in Santa Cruz, California.

Cobalt Power Systems CEO, John Paul Bergh said, "Demand for high-quality, power-dense, premium modules has been extraordinary. By the time we received our first container from SunPower on January 16, it had already been sold out. Cobalt Power Systems immediately placed a second order and is now actively designing and deploying Monolith technology at a rapid pace. Technology-aware Silicon Valley homeowners always seek the most advanced solar technology available."

First installation - SunPower Monolith panels by REC

Cobalt Power Systems
Image: Cobalt Power Systems.

Bergh continued, "Monolith provides a higher return on investment to our customers, in this case by reducing the ROI payment period, despite slightly higher pricing. Our customers have complex energy demands that require increasingly more electricity, and the powerful Monolith panel, combined with the fine-grained digital control of Enphase Energy inverters, meets their needs."

SunPower CEO T.J. Rodgers commented, "SunPower was a technology powerhouse when I was its chairman from its 2005 IPO to 2011. My mission is to give back to our salesforce the technology edge we once enjoyed."

About SunPower
SunPower Inc. (Nasdaq: SPWR) is a leading residential solar services provider in North America. The Company's digital platform and installation services support energy needs for customers wishing to make the transition to a more energy-efficient lifestyle. For more information visit www.sunpower.com.

Company Contacts:
Dan McCranieSioban Hickie
Board Member VP Investor Relations
dan.mccranie@sunpower.comIR@sunpower.com
(408) 930-2048(801) 477-5847
Surinder Bedi
EVP of Quality, Engineering and Customer Success
surinder.bedi@sunpower.com
(510) 846-6361

Source: SunPower Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a4ff496-1b9b-47e2-85ec-c1bee558267d

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
