Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: 894983 | ISIN: HK0992009065 | Ticker-Symbol: LHL
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 16:59
0,960 Euro
-2,85 % -0,028
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 16:26 Uhr
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lenovo Earns EcoVadis Platinum Medal, Ranking Again in the Top 1% of Companies Assessed Worldwide

Lenovo announced that it has once again been awarded the prestigious Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Lenovo announced that it has once again been awarded the prestigious Platinum Medal from EcoVadis, the world's leading provider of business sustainability ratings. With an overall score of 86/100, Lenovo remains firmly positioned within the top 1% of all companies assessed globally, reinforcing its long-standing leadership and continued progress in environmental, social, and ethical performance.

Lenovo achieved its strongest results in the Environment and Ethics categories, reflecting the company's sustained investment in responsible business practices, robust environmental management, and high standards of corporate governance across its global operations and supply chain.

"We're honored to receive Platinum recognition from EcoVadis for the second consecutive year," said Dave Carroll, Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Corporate Responsibility Officer, Lenovo. "This rating underscores our commitment to embedding sustainable practices across every part of our business and driving meaningful impact at scale."

This recognition adds to Lenovo's growing list of sustainability achievements. The company recently earned an AAA rating from MSCI ESG and was named a global leader in both climate and water stewardship by CDP, achieving double A status.

EcoVadis assessments evaluate the quality of a company's sustainability management system at the time of review. Medals and badges are awarded to organizations that demonstrate strong performance across key sustainability criteria, including policies, actions, and measurable results. More information on the EcoVadis methodology is available on the EcoVadis website.

To learn more about Lenovo's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy and performance, please refer to the company's most recent ESG Report.

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$69 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #196 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com, and read about the latest news via our StoryHub.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Lenovo on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Lenovo
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/lenovo
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Lenovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/lenovo-earns-ecovadis-platinum-medal-ranking-again-in-the-top-1-of-com-1130608

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
