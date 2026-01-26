VisionWave Holdings, Inc.: VisionWave Holdings and SaverOne Announce Execution of Strategic Exchange Agreement to Establish RF-Based Defense Platform

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. and PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) ("VisionWave") and SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) ("SaverOne") today jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive strategic Exchange Agreement to develop a RF-based defense and security technology platform

The transaction includes $7.0 million in staged equity consideration payable to SaverOne, and is structured to provide for a three-stage equity exchange and strategic collaboration between the two companies.

Under the agreement, VisionWave may acquire approximately 51% of SaverOne on a fully diluted basis, subject to milestone achievement, regulatory approvals, and customary closing conditions. VisionWave will be authorized to appoint one director to SaverOne's Board at the initial investment stage, and subject to meeting the specified development milestones, to appoint one additional director upon completion of each investment stage. SaverOne will serve as the core operating platform for specified RF-based defense and security applications, supported by a non-exclusive global license to VisionWave's proprietary RF sensing and analytics technologies for defense and homeland-security use.

Immediate Expansion of VRU Platform

VisionWave and SaverOne intend to integrate VisionWave RF Technologies into SaverOne's existing VRU (Vulnerable Road User) platform, integrating RF sensing and AI-driven analytics designed to address concealed, obscured, and non-line-of-sight threats.

Management currently estimates that an RF-enhanced, commercially deployable solution addressing identified concealed-threat scenarios could be demonstrated during the 2026 calendar year, subject to continued development, testing, and validation. The expanded platform is intended to assist in environments where optical and LiDAR-only sensing systems face inherent limitations, including occlusion, cluttered terrain, adverse weather, and complex infrastructure settings.

Unified RF Defense and Security Platform

The strategic collaboration seeks to develop an RF defense platform combining VisionWave's RF sensing, imaging, and AI-based decision technologies with SaverOne's established engineering, system integration, and commercialization capabilities.

The platform is aiming to support a range of defense and security applications, including:

Detection of concealed or obscured threats

Counter-UAS and drone sensing

Perimeter and infrastructure protection

Battlefield and tactical situational awareness

RF-based threat classification in complex environments





The goal of the platform is intended to complement existing sensing architectures and support deployment across military, homeland-security, and critical-infrastructure environments, subject to technical feasibility and applicable regulations.

Governance and Board Approval

The transaction was unanimously approved by both VisionWave's and SaverOne's Boards of Directors following receipt and consideration of an independent fairness opinions and valuation analysis from BDO Consulting Group, which concluded that the transaction is fair, from a financial point of view, to VisionWave, SaverOne and their stockholders. The entire transaction is subject to the approval of SaverOne's shareholders.

Leadership Commentary

"This transaction is designed to develop a focused RF defense platform with the goal of operating where traditional sensing technologies reach their limits," said Douglas Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings. "By integrating RF capabilities into SaverOne's VRU platform w, we believe the collaboration may result in solutions addressing threats that are currently hidden from view."

Ori Gilboha SaverOne's CEO added, "The agreement positions SaverOne as the operational center for a scalable RF-based defense platform, combining engineering infrastructure with VisionWave's sensing technologies to address evolving security challenges."

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV) is focused on advanced sensing, autonomy, and AI-driven systems for defense and security applications. VisionWave develops proprietary radio-frequency sensing, computational acceleration, and decision-support technologies intended to enhance situational awareness and time-critical response across complex operational environments.

About SaverOne 2014 Ltd.

SaverOne is a technology company that designs, develops, and commercializes OEM and aftermarket solutions and technologies to lower the risk of and prevent vehicle accidents.

SaverOne's advanced solutions for saving lives on the road are powered by a patented AI technology that detects, locates and analyzes cell phone RF signals. The combination of proprietary hardware, software and algorithms serves as a blueprint for our innovative product lines.

SaverOne's initial product line is a suite of solutions that saves lives by preventing car accidents resulting from distraction from using mobile phones while driving. SaverOne is also developing a sensor system for early location and direction detection under all visibility conditions of vulnerable road users (VRU) through their cellphone footprint.

Learn more at https://saver.one/

Forward-Looking Statements

This joint press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential acquisition of a 51% interest in SaverOne by VisionWave, the achievement of operational and commercial milestones, the anticipated timing of technology demonstrations, the expected capabilities of the integrated RF platform and the obtaining of all regulatory and corporate approvals. Actual results may differ materially from those projected due to a number of risks and uncertainties, including: (i) the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required regulatory and shareholder approvals; (ii) the inability of the parties to achieve the specific technical milestones required for Stage 2 and Stage 3 closings; (iii) the risk that the license to VisionWave RF Technologies may not result in commercially viable products; and (iv) the impact of the Value Protection Mechanism on share dilution. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and neither company undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

VWAV - Investor Contact:

investors@vwav.inc

Website:

https://www.vwav.inc

SVRE - International Investor Relations Contact:

Ehud Helft

+1 212 378 8040

saverone@ekgir.com

