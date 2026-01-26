Galaxy Gaming, Inc.: Galaxy Gaming and Hasbro Launch MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive Across Metropolitan Casinos in the UK

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC:GLXZ), a leading developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, is thrilled to announce the official UK launch of MONOPOLY Table Games Progressive, starting with the installation of MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive across premier Metropolitan Casinos in London, including Metropolitan Mayfair, Empire Casino, The Sportsman Casino, and Park Lane Club.

This milestone marks the debut of MONOPOLY-branded progressive table games in the UK, bringing one of the world's most iconic brands to life in the casino pit. Through an exclusive licensing agreement with Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS), a leading games, IP and toy entertainment company, Galaxy Gaming is the sole table games licensee for MONOPOLY, enabling the company to deliver innovative experiences that combine the thrill of casino gaming with the nostalgia of the legendary board game.

MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive introduces a dynamic twist to classic blackjack gameplay. At the heart of the excitement is Mr. MONOPOLY, who randomly selects hands and awards multipliers of up to 10x, keeping players engaged and on the edge of their seats. This progressive feature transforms the legendary title into a fresh, immersive experience designed to captivate both seasoned players and newcomers.

"We're thrilled to see MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive debut on casino floors in the UK," said Matt Reback, CEO of Galaxy Gaming. "This launch celebrates our strong partnership with Metropolitan Gaming and their leadership in bringing this exciting new experience to players in the UK market."

"We're excited to partner with Galaxy Gaming and introduce MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive to our UK venues," said Alex Oswald, Managing Director at Metropolitan Gaming. "MONOPOLY is one of the most recognisable brands in the world, and this launch reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, premium experiences that surprise and delight our players. Working closely with Galaxy Gaming allows us to introduce fresh, engaging gameplay, enhancing the guest experience and reinforcing Metropolitan's position as a leader in casino entertainment."

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Galaxy Gaming Digital is the world's leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Galaxy Gaming has over 130 licenses worldwide, including licenses in 28 U.S. states and more than 30 countries around the world.

About Hasbro

Hasbro is a leading games, IP and toy company whose mission is to create joy and community through the magic of play. With over 164 years of expertise, Hasbro delivers groundbreaking play experiences and reaches over 500 million kids, families and fans around the world, through physical and digital games, video games, toys, licensed consumer products, location-based entertainment, film, TV and more.

Through its franchise-first approach, Hasbro unlocks value from both new and legacy IP, including MAGIC: THE GATHERING, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, MONOPOLY, HASBRO GAMES, NERF, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH and PEPPA PIG, as well as premier partner brands. Powered by its portfolio of thousands of iconic marks and a diversified network of partners and subsidiary studios, Hasbro brings fans together wherever they are, from tabletop to screen.

For more than a decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media, a 2025 JUST Capital Industry Leader, one of the 50 Most Community-Minded Companies in the U.S. by the Civic 50, and a Brand that Matters by Fast Company. For more information, visit https://corporate.hasbro.com or @Hasbro on LinkedIn.

About Metropolitan Gaming

Metropolitan Gaming is a leading international casino and leisure operator, delivering world-class gaming, hospitality and entertainment experiences across a portfolio of iconic venues in the UK and Egypt. The group operates a diverse estate of casinos and entertainment destinations, welcoming millions of guests each year. In London, Metropolitan Gaming's flagship venues include Metropolitan Mayfair, Empire Casino, The Sportsman Casino and Park Lane Club, each renowned for combining premium gaming with exceptional service, dining and live entertainment.

With a strong focus on player experience, brand partnerships and responsible gaming, Metropolitan Gaming continues to invest in innovative products, technology and collaborations that elevate the casino floor and engage both established and new audiences. The launch of MONOPOLY Blackjack Progressive reflects the group's commitment to bringing globally recognised brands and compelling new gameplay experiences to its customers.

For more information, visit metropolitangaming.com or @MetropolitanGaming on LinkedIn.

