Montag, 26.01.2026
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
PR Newswire
26.01.2026 16:30 Uhr
Chaos Labs, Inc.: Chaos Labs Launches AI-Powered Yield Platform on Kraken's DeFi Earn

NEW YORK, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chaos Labs today launched Chaos Vaults, an AI-powered platform bringing a more disciplined, risk-aware approach to onchain yield for exchanges and institutions.

Chaos Labs Launches AI-Powered Yield Platform on Kraken's DeFi Earn

Chaos Vaults is now live on Kraken DeFi Earn, delivering real-time risk visibility and automated yield strategies to users across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

The launch builds on Chaos Labs' risk and data systems, which have powered more than $5 trillion in transaction volume across major onchain protocols, including Aave, Ethena, and Pendle.

Until now, exchanges and institutions have lacked a way to deploy onchain yield strategies with continuous risk controls and operational visibility at production scale. Chaos Vaults brings institutional discipline to vault design, aligning onchain yield with the operational expectations of large-scale capital allocators.

Chaos Vaults delivers the following capabilities:

  • Unified Strategy + Risk System: Execution, data, and risk analytics operate in a single system for tighter feedback loops and capital efficiency.
  • AI-Powered Portfolio Analytics: Real-time monitoring of exposure, risk, and performance helps reduce operational overhead.
  • Multi-Venue Optimization: Dynamic allocation across onchain markets and venues as risk constraints and market conditions change.

"Chaos Vaults gives institutions a way to manage yield as markets evolve block by block," said Omer Goldberg, Founder and CEO of Chaos Labs. "Launching with Kraken's DeFi Earn puts this into production for millions of global users."

"We built DeFi Earn to remove the friction that's held DeFi back-no technical setup, no confusing workflows," said John Zettler, Director of Product Management at Kraken. "By integrating risk-managed vaults from partners like Chaos Labs, we're giving users a simple, transparent way to access real-world opportunities in today's onchain markets."

Learn more at chaoslabs.xyz/vaults

About Chaos Labs

Chaos Labs builds financial AI products that power safer, more accessible markets. Its risk management systems, vaults, oracles, and AI platform secure hundreds of billions in value. Since its founding in 2021, Chaos Labs has set the industry standard for onchain risk management.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2869447/chaos_labs_kraken.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chaos-labs-launches-ai-powered-yield-platform-on-krakens-defi-earn-302670111.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
