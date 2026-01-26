Anzeige
Montag, 26.01.2026
DealFlow Events: SafeSpace to Showcase Growth Strategy at the DealFlow Discovery Conference
WKN: A41MHW | ISIN: CA8629461002
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 15:25
6,550 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
DealFlow Events: SafeSpace to Showcase Growth Strategy at the DealFlow Discovery Conference

Company to Meet with Leading Investors and Financial Institutions During Two-Day Event

KNOXVILLE, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID:SSGC) ("SafeSpace" or the "Company"), a provider of proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions, today announced its participation in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place on January 28-29, 2026 at the Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa in Atlantic City, NJ. The company will engage with institutional investors, private equity firms, and financial partners to discuss its growth trajectory and strategic initiatives.

Scott M. Boruff, Chief Executive Officer of SafeSpace, along with Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer, will represent the company in a series of one-on-one investor meetings throughout the two-day conference.

"We're excited to participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference and connect with the investment community," said Scott M. Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace. "This conference provides an excellent platform to share our vision, demonstrate our momentum, and explore strategic partnerships that align with our growth objectives."

The DealFlow Discovery Conference brings together emerging growth companies and institutional investors, facilitating meaningful connections between capital seekers and providers. SafeSpace's participation underscores the company's commitment to strategic growth and building relationships with the financial community.

During the conference, SafeSpace leadership will highlight the company's:

  • Market position and competitive advantages

  • Strategic roadmap and expansion plans

  • Value proposition for potential investors and partners

"The interest we've received from the investment community validates our business model and market opportunity," added Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer. "We're looking forward to productive conversations with firms that share our vision for sustainable, strategic growth."

Dustin Hillis, in his recent interview on The Harvest Podcast, provides insights on the SafeSpace growth story and signals what investors can look forward to uncovering, in-depth, at the upcoming investor conference.

Watch the podcast.

Listen to the podcast.

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTCID: SSGC) is a publicly traded technology company providing proprietary multimodal artificial intelligence safety, security, and situational awareness software solutions. The Company's platform delivers advanced threat detection, incident notification, and comprehensive security capabilities designed to protect people and property across multiple sectors, verticals and use-cases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the anticipated partnership with SAS HALO, the potential market opportunity, expected benefits of the collaboration, and the completion of definitive agreements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include the ability of the parties to successfully negotiate and execute definitive agreements, market acceptance of the Company's products, competitive conditions, and other factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Note: SafeSpace is exploring strategic opportunities and this announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investor Contact:

Carmel Fisher
Investor Relations | SafeSpace Global Corporation
+1 (310) 745-9171
carmel.fisher@safespaceglobal.ai

Investors@safespaceglobal.ai

Media Contact:

Harvest Communications
info@harvestcomms.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/safespace-to-showcase-growth-strategy-at-the-dealflow-discovery-1130612

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
