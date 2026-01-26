Aero Law Center Represents Asian Lenders in the Financing of a US$95 Million Aircraft Acquisition

Transaction highlights firm's expertise in international aircraft finance and cross-border leasing structures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Aero Law Center is pleased to announce that it represented two leading commercial banks based in Taiwan in the debt financing of a leasing company's US$95 million acquisition of a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which is leased to a major Taiwan airline.

The transaction involved a sophisticated cross-border financing structure supporting the acquisition and long-term operation of a wide-body commercial aircraft. The financing was secured by the aircraft and related collateral, and required careful coordination across multiple jurisdictions, including lender, lessor, and airline counterparties.

Aero Law Center advised the lenders throughout all stages of the transaction, including:

Structuring and documentation of the loan facility

Aircraft acquisition and delivery considerations

Lease-related financing issues

Cross-border regulatory and closing matters

Coordination with local counsel and transaction counterparties

Interest-rate swaps

Insurance for the residual value of the aircraft at the end of the term of the lease.

The deal team was led by attorneys Stewart Herman and Nada Ragland, who together bring extensive experience in aircraft finance, leasing, and trading, including complex cross-border transactions.

"This transaction reflects the continued strength of the wide-body aircraft financing market and the importance of experienced counsel in navigating cross-border aviation financings," said Nada Ragland. "We were proud to support our banking clients on this strategically important investment."

The financing underscores Aero Law Center's deep capabilities in aircraft finance, leasing, and lender-side representation, particularly in transactions involving financial institutions, leasing companies and international airline operators.

About Aero Law Center

Aero Law Center is a boutique aviation law firm focused on representing financial institutions, aircraft owners, operators, brokers, and investors in domestic and international aviation transactions, involving both commercial and private aircraft. The firm advises clients on aircraft acquisitions and sales, secured and unsecured financings, leasing, regulatory compliance, and complex cross-border transactions across the global aviation industry.

