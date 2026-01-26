Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 16:38 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aero Law Center Represents Asian Lenders in the Financing of a US$95 Million Aircraft Acquisition

Transaction highlights firm's expertise in international aircraft finance and cross-border leasing structures

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Aero Law Center is pleased to announce that it represented two leading commercial banks based in Taiwan in the debt financing of a leasing company's US$95 million acquisition of a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, which is leased to a major Taiwan airline.

The transaction involved a sophisticated cross-border financing structure supporting the acquisition and long-term operation of a wide-body commercial aircraft. The financing was secured by the aircraft and related collateral, and required careful coordination across multiple jurisdictions, including lender, lessor, and airline counterparties.

Aero Law Center advised the lenders throughout all stages of the transaction, including:

  • Structuring and documentation of the loan facility

  • Aircraft acquisition and delivery considerations

  • Lease-related financing issues

  • Cross-border regulatory and closing matters

  • Coordination with local counsel and transaction counterparties

  • Interest-rate swaps

  • Insurance for the residual value of the aircraft at the end of the term of the lease.

The deal team was led by attorneys Stewart Herman and Nada Ragland, who together bring extensive experience in aircraft finance, leasing, and trading, including complex cross-border transactions.

"This transaction reflects the continued strength of the wide-body aircraft financing market and the importance of experienced counsel in navigating cross-border aviation financings," said Nada Ragland. "We were proud to support our banking clients on this strategically important investment."

The financing underscores Aero Law Center's deep capabilities in aircraft finance, leasing, and lender-side representation, particularly in transactions involving financial institutions, leasing companies and international airline operators.

About Aero Law Center

Aero Law Center is a boutique aviation law firm focused on representing financial institutions, aircraft owners, operators, brokers, and investors in domestic and international aviation transactions, involving both commercial and private aircraft. The firm advises clients on aircraft acquisitions and sales, secured and unsecured financings, leasing, regulatory compliance, and complex cross-border transactions across the global aviation industry.

MEDIA CONTACT
Sean Anglim
954.400.4643
anglim@aerolawcenter.com

SOURCE: Aero Law Center



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/aero-law-center-represents-asian-lenders-in-the-financing-of-a-u-1130318

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.