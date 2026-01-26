Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - Mundoro Capital Inc. (TSXV: MUN) (OTCQB: MUNMF) (www.mundoro.com) ("Mundoro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of the inaugural drilling program at the South Timok Project (the "Project"), located within the Timok Magmatic Complex ("Timok") in Serbia. The Project is part of the previously announced BHP-Mundoro option earn-in agreement where BHP is sole funding the exploration. Mundoro is the operator and earns operating fees as well as annual option payments.





Figure 1: Location Map of South Timok in Timok Region, Serbia.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/2408/281630_253e92a3947839ec_001full.jpg

The planned drill program will comprise up to 2,500 meters of diamond drilling, representing the first drill test of targets defined through systematic exploration over the past two years. The project has been advanced by applying systematic deep-sensing geophysics to vector towards anticipated undercover porphyry systems. The drill holes are designed to test various targets across the contiguous project area, where integrated datasets have outlined multiple coincident geophysical anomalies. These anomalies are characterized by: resistivity signatures that could indicate hydrothermal alteration and positive magnetic signatures which could indicate an intrusive body. In addition, the drill tests will further inform the geological interpretation being applied in the target areas.

The Project area aggregates four contiguous exploration licenses covering a total of approximately 306 sq. km. Located 40 to 70 km south of the Bor Mine Complex, this district represents the southern extension of the prolific Timok Magmatic Complex.

About Mundoro Capital Inc.

Mundoro is a publicly listed company on the TSX-V in Canada and OTCQB in the USA with a portfolio of mineral properties focused primarily on base and precious metals. To drive value for shareholders, Mundoro's asset portfolio generates near-term cash payments to Mundoro and creates royalties attached to each mineral property optioned to partners. The portfolio of mineral properties is currently focused on predominantly copper in two mineral districts: Western Tethyan Belt in Eastern Europe and the Laramide Belt in the southwest USA.

Qualified Persons

R. Jemielita, PhD, MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, has reviewed, verified and approved the disclosure of the technical information contained in this news release.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "could", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe" or "continue" or similar words or the negative thereof, and include the following: completion of earn-in expenditures, options and completion of a definitive agreement by the parties. The material assumptions that were applied in making the forward-looking statements in this News Release include expectations as to the mineral potential of the Company's projects, the Company's future strategy and business plan and execution of the Company's existing plans. We caution readers of this News Release not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this News Release, as there can be no assurance that they will occur and they are subject to a number of uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include general economic and market conditions, exploration results, commodity prices, changes in law, regulatory processes, the status of Mundoro's assets and financial condition, actions of competitors and the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities. The forward-looking statements contained in this News Release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this News Release are made as of the date of this News Release and the Board undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and for a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

