Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 26, 2026) - David Shoemaker, Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Olympic Committee (the "COC"), Jacqueline Ryan, Chief Brand and Commercial Officer of the COC and Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Olympic Foundation, and Team Canada athletes and Team Canada marketing partners, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the upcoming Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games and the launch of Team Canada 2035, a new 10-year strategic plan to transform Canada through the power of sport.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EUnxCrQmzkY

Team Canada 2035 represents a $500-million private investment in sport driven by the COC's 39 marketing partners, and sets ambitious goals over the next decade to transform Podium (become a top-5 country by medal count), Play (get 1-million more young people active in organized sport), and Planet (protect our sporting environments).

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281624

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange