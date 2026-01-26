HONG KONG, Jan 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - The 19th Asian Financial Forum (AFF), co-organised by the Hong Kong SAR Government and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), kicked off today with the theme 'Co-creating New Horizons amid an Evolving Landscape', and a new tagline 'Finance Empowering Business'. The forum has invited more than 150 government officials, business leaders, senior executives from financial institutions, and regulatory representatives from around the world as speakers. It is expected to attract over 3,600 participants from over 60 countries and regions, featuring about 80 business delegations from the Chinese Mainland, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the United States.This strong global participation reinforces Hong Kong's unique position as an international financial centre and demonstrates its exceptional advantage in facilitating connections between the Chinese Mainland and international markets. This year's forum features a special discussion session on gold trading to promote Hong Kong's development into an international gold exchange and to jointly build a gold market ecosystem with the Chinese Mainland, bringing new value to the global precious metals market.Welcome remarks were delivered by Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, during the Opening Session, followed by opening remarks by John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, and Zou Lan, Deputy Governor, People's Bank of China. Chairman Ma said: 'AFF has continued to broaden its scope and enhance its reputation over the years as the platform that demonstrates Hong Kong's unique roles of a superconnector, super value-adder and supercollaborator. For the past 19 years, this forum has attracted influential leaders from public administration, finance and business sectors from around the world. With their and many other people's support, AFF has become one of the world's most pre-eminent financial forums, hosting insightful and forward-looking conversations as well as impactful cross-border deal-making. We have chosen 'Co-creating New Horizons amid an Evolving Landscape' as the theme for this year. Under this banner, we are pleased to introduce the Global Business Summit, which will be held tomorrow. The summit will evaluate the impact of high-growth industries, including AI and technology, robotics, biopharma and healthcare, new energy and more. This is part of an increased focus to strengthen ties between finance and the real economy at AFF to help support sustained innovation and long-term growth.'The two-day forum presents over 40 sessions ranging from Plenary Sessions, Panel Discussion, Keynote Luncheons, Breakfast Panel, and thematic sessions. Key sessions include Global Economic Outlook, CIO Insights and Asset and Wealth Management, alongside the newly introduced Supply Chain Financing and Gold Exchange.Discussion sessions gather global leaders to share visionary insightsThis year's forum is committed to advancing international financial cooperation and policy coordination. Plenary Session I ' Fostering Cooperation for Shared Success, hosted by Christopher Hui, Secretary for Financial Services and the Treasury of the HKSAR Government, brought together finance officials and multilateral organisation leaders to discuss key issues, including the global economic outlook, financial stability, infrastructure investment, and sustainable development. Guest speakers included Zou Jiayi, President and Chair of the Board of Directors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Scott Morris, Vice-President (East and Southeast Asia, and the Pacific) of the Asian Development Bank; H.E. Mehmet imek, Minister of Treasury and Finance for T'rkiye and Klemen Bo'tjani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Republic of Slovenia.The following session, Plenary Session II - Charting the Future of Finance in Times of Uncertainty, focused on the risks and opportunities encountered by central banks, regulatory bodies, and financial institutions in promoting the development of financial markets, and the strategies for enhancing the resilience of these markets. The discussion was moderated by Julia Leung, Chief Executive Officer of Securities and Futures Commission, and the speakers, including H.E. Waleed Saeed Abdul Salam Al Awadhi, Chief Executive Officer, Capital Market Authority of the United Arab Emirates; Changyong Rhee, Governor for the Bank of Korea; Burkhard Balz, Member of the Executive Board of the Deutsche Bundesbank; Benjamin Hung, Chairman of the Financial Services Development Council, and Gokul Laroia, Chief Executive Officer Asia of Morgan Stanley, addressed topics such as Hong Kong's positioning within the global financial system, the promotion of cross-border regulatory cooperation, and strategies for tackling challenges in the global economy.The first day's keynote luncheon commenced with welcome remarks by Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, followed by opening remarks from Wang Shuguang, Vice Chairman of the Board, President and Member of the Management Committee of China International Capital Corporation Limited. The keynote speaker Dr Jos' Manuel Barroso, Former President of the European Commission, Former Prime Minister of Portugal and the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Goldman Sachs International, provided an in-depth analysis of current macroeconomic risks in Europe and on the global stage, and discussed strategies for economies to foster coordination and mutual complementarity in navigating future uncertainties.The afternoon session began with the Global Economic Outlook, moderated by Prof Edward Chen, Honorary Professor of the HKU Business School, joining with Sir Douglas Flint, CBE, Chairman of the Aberdeen Group plc; Kevin Sneader, President, Asia Pacific Ex-Japan of Goldman Sachs; Dr Ridha Wirakusumah, Chief Executive Officer of the Indonesia Investment Authority; Prof Paolo Zannoni, Executive Deputy Chairman and Executive Director of Prada Group, and Dr Zhu Min, Member of the Senior Expert Advisory Committee of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges. The participants forecasted the 2026 global economic outlook, examined the strategies for businesses to navigate uncertainty.In alignment with the 2025 Policy Address to expedite the building of an international gold trading market to energise Hong Kong's financial ecosystem, AFF introduced a new session titled Global Spectrum - Gold Exchange. Featuring overseas speakers James Emmett, Chief Executive Officer of MKS PAMP SA and David Tait, Chief Executive Officer of the World Gold Council, the session analysed the landscape of international gold trading, strategies to enhance Hong Kong's pivotal role in gold pricing and trading in Asia, and opportunities to expand trading, clearing, delivery, and derivative services for renewed sector growth.Insights into asset and pension strategies within the global investment landscapeIn recent years, rapid technological advancements, shifts in population demographics, rising demands for sustainable development, and increased market volatility have been reshaping investors' expectations of asset and wealth management firms. The Panel Discussion on Asset and Wealth Management was moderated by Amy Lo, Chairman, UBS Global Wealth Management Asia of UBS, and Head and Chief Executive, UBS Hong Kong. This panel featured a distinguished lineup of speakers, including Lavanya Chari, Head of Wealth and Premier Solutions, International Wealth and Premier Banking of HSBC; Stefanie Drews, President and Chief Executive Officer, Amova Asset Management; Ed Huang, Senior Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Blackstone Private Wealth; Dr Levin Wang, Chairman of Private Wealth Management Committee, Huatai Securities Co., Ltd.; CEO, Huatai Financial Holdings (Hong Kong) Ltd. and Fannie Wurtz, Head of Distribution & Wealth Division, ETFs & Index Business Lines, Chair of Asia, Amundi. Speakers discussed how artificial intelligence can enhance decision-making efficiency in asset management, helping clients generate additional returns and explored methods for diversifying risks through alternative investments and integrating ESG factors into investment decisions to strike a balance between returns and sustainability.CIO Insights highlighted Chief Investment Officers from Asia, Europe, and the United States, and, who provided an in-depth analysis of this year's asset allocation trends across various sectors and regions. They shared forward-looking insights on interest rate movements, liquidity cycles, and cross-regional allocations. Speakers included Deborah Cunningham, Chief Investment Officer, Global Liquidity Markets of Federated Hermes; Vincenzo Vedda, Chief Investment Officer & Member of the Executive Board of DWS Investment GmbH, and Yang Liu, Chairperson and Chief Investment Officer of Atlantis Investment Management Ltd.The Global Spectrum - Pension and Endowment brought together leaders from fund management firms and financial services institutions worldwide to discuss the transformation of retirement and philanthropic funds in the context of the changing global economy and long-term investment strategies. The session featured speakers including Cuan Coulter, Head of International of State Street; Arsa Indaravijaya, Chief Investment Officer of the Government Pension Fund of Thailand; Lou Lizhou, Chairman of E Fund International Holdings Limited, and Wilson Zhang, Managing Director, Chair of the Global Equities Management Committee, China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC). They shared insights on how retirement and philanthropic funds can adjust their strategies amid an increasingly volatile environment to preserve asset value and enhance risk resilience.The findings were released today from a survey conducted by HKTDC and EY, the AFF Knowledge Partner, which examined how corporates and financial leaders are responding to disruptive challenges and shaping their next stage of global expansion and capital allocation. Jack Chan, EY China Chairman and EY Greater China Regional Managing Partner, said that prolonged uncertainty has become the new baseline, yet global expansion remains a strategic imperative. The survey also highlights Hong Kong's evolution from a super-connector to a proactive growth orchestrator - where capital, compliance and competitive strengths converge - and offers recommendations to help businesses build resilience, capture overseas opportunities and leverage Hong Kong as a key hub for high quality global growth.AFF Deal-making and exhibition to promote substantial cooperationAs one of the highlights of the forum, AFF Deal-making continues to offer an efficient one-on-one matching platform for project owners and investors, attracting over 280 investors and 560 projects. It enables participants to gain valuable insights into the potential of investment projects and uncover opportunities across various industries. The project investment session invited project owners from around the world to showcase quality initiatives in key sectors such as Environment, Energy and Clean Technology, Healthcare Technology, and Financial Technology, aiding participants in identifying market trends and expanding cross-industry investment opportunities.This year's forum features four key exhibition zones, including the InnoVenture Salon & FintechHK Start-up Salon, Global Investment Zone, and a new FutureGreen Showcase, bringing together about 150 exhibitors. Global leading assetmanagement firms Ardian, Federated Hermes and E Fund Management joined as exhibitors for the first time, each showcasing cuttingedge financial concepts and offering participants diversified investment perspectives and opportunities for exchange.A particular highlight this year is the debut of the FutureGreen Showcase, which focuses on showcasing opportunities in green finance, green technology, rating and transition services. It aims to promote precise capital matching with lowcarbon projects and ESG innovation, strengthening Hong Kong's leading position as an international green finance centre and injecting new momentum into the global green transition.Inaugural Global Business Summit to explore finance and real economic integrationThe first Global Business Summit will take place tomorrow (27 January), co-organised by the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau of the Hong Kong SAR Government, HKTDC, and the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises. The summit will invite leaders from high-growth sectors such as artificial intelligence and technology, robotics, high growth consumer markets, biomedicine and healthcare, and green energy to explore how to leverage financial services to drive innovation and long-term growth.Paul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government, and Prof Frederick Ma, HKTDC Chairman, will deliver opening remarks at the opening session. Exploring Chinese Mainland Opportunities will feature speeches by Wu Wei, Executive Vice Mayor of Shanghai; Tang Zhiping, Vice Governor, The People's Government of Shanxi Province; Wang Junshou, Vice Governor, The People's Government of Hunan Province. The summit will also host a series of thematic forums, including Business Plenary I - Chinese Mainland Enterprises Going Global and Business Plenary II - Strategic Collaboration for Shared Growth, among others.The Global Business Summit has received support from a range of esteemed international companies, with executives from Amgen, Herm's, Jardine Matheson, JD Group, Merck Group, Tencent and XPENG. Leaders will analyse future development trends across various industries, providing the financial sector with the insights needed to leverage opportunities and deliver customised financial services. This collaborative approach is expected to create a significant multiplier effect, transforming capital into considerable economic growth and facilitating industrial advancements.In addition, the secondday Keynote Luncheon will feature Paul Polman, a Business Leader, Investor, and Philanthropist, as the keynote speaker. He will share his insights on the role of finance in driving realeconomy development, how collaboration between policymakers and businesses can generate positive social and environmental impact, and strategies for sustainable development.AFF collaborates with organisations to provide overseas attendees with a unique Hong Kong experienceInternational participants attending AFF will have the chance to fully immerse themselves in the vibrant energy of Hong Kong and experience the city's diverse attractions. The forum will offer several guided tours to key sites, including the Cyberport, the Court of Final Appeal, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and Hong Kong Stock Exchange, allowing guests to gain valuable insights into Hong Kong's financial and innovation landscape.Additionally, AFF has partnered with various organisations including Hong Kong Tourism Board to provide exclusive travel, cultural, and culinary promotions for overseas visitors, encouraging them to explore Hong Kong's unique charm beyond the forum activities. Highlights include a night tour with Hong Kong Big Bus Tours, a traditional sailing trip on the Aqua Luna, and tickets to the Hong Kong Palace Museum and M+ Museum. Attendees can enjoy dining discounts at venues such as the Lan Kwai Fong Group and Hong Kong Bankers Club, along with Happy Wednesday hosted by the Hong Kong Jockey Club.The International Financial Week (IFW) 2026, lasting one week, will kick off with AFF today. This event marks Hong Kong's first major financial event of the year, aimed at assisting industry professionals in seizing opportunities and unlocking market potential.WebsitesAsian Financial Forum: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/enProgramme: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/en/programmeSpeaker list: https://www.asianfinancialforum.com/conference/aff/en/speakersPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/49F23nhThe 19th Asian Financial Forum opened today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), running for two days under the theme 'Co-creating New Horizons amid an Evolving Landscape'John Lee, Chief Executive of the HKSAR, delivered opening remarks today at AFFProf Frederick Ma, Chairman of the HKTDC, delivered welcome remarks to participants this morningPaul Chan, Financial Secretary of the HKSAR Government joined in the Keynote Luncheon today and delivered welcome remarksDr Jos' Manuel Barroso, Former President of the European Commission, Former Prime Minister of Portugal, and the Chairman of the Advisory Board of Goldman Sachs International, delivered a keynote speech on the first day's keynote luncheonGlobal Economic Outlook, moderated by Prof Edward Chen (far left), Honorary Professor of the HKU Business School, joining with Sir Douglas Flint, CBE (second left), Chairman of the Aberdeen Group plc; Kevin Sneader (third left), President, Asia Pacific Ex-Japan of Goldman Sachs; Dr Ridha Wirakusumah (third right), Chief Executive Officer of the Indonesia Investment Authority; Prof Paolo Zannoni (second right), Executive Deputy Chairman and Executive Director of Prada Group, and Dr Zhu Min (far right), Member of the Senior Expert Advisory Committee of the China Center for International Economic Exchanges, forecasted the 2026 global economic outlook.AFF introduced a new session titled Global Spectrum - Gold Exchange, featuring James Emmett (second left), Chief Executive Officer of MKS PAMP SA, and David Tait (centre), Chief Executive Officer of the World Gold Council.This year's AFF Deal-making has brought together over 280 investors and over 560 projects.Media enquiriesYuan Tung Financial RelationsLousie Song Tel: (852) 3428 5690 Email: lsong@yuantung.com.hkTiffany Leung Tel: (852) 3428 2361 Email: tleung@yuantung.com.hkHKTDC's Communications & Public Affairs Department:Johnny Tsui Tel: (852) 2584 4395 Email: johnny.cy.tsui@hktdc.orgJane Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4137 Email: jane.mh.cheung@hktdc.orgSerena Cheung Tel: (852) 2584 4272 Email: serena.hm.cheung.hktdc.orgAbout HKTDCThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body established in 1966 to promote, assist and develop Hong Kong's trade. With over 50 offices globally, including 13 in the Chinese Mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a two-way global investment and business hub. The HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to create business opportunities for companies, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), in the mainland and international markets. The HKTDC also provides up-to-date market insights and product information via research reports and digital news channels. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus.Source: HKTDCCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.