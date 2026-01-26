Germany has launched a market-based mechanism for procuring instantaneous reserve, allowing inverter-based assets and battery energy storage systems (BESS) to participate for the first time, creating new revenue opportunities while raising questions over long-term profitability and regulatory risk.From ESS News Germany has procured instantaneous reserve through a market-based mechanism since Jan. 22, marking a structural shift in how the system service is delivered. Instantaneous reserve stabilizes grid frequency in the first milliseconds up to 30 seconds following a disturbance, before primary ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...