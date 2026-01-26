The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached 31.1 GW at the end of December.From pv magazine France France deployed 5.9 MW of solar in 2025, according to new data released by French grid operators Enedis and RTE. The figure set a new record for France's PV sector, surpassing the 4.6 GW installed in 2024, 3.1 GW in 2023, 2.6 GW in 2022, and 2.8 GW in 2021. The country's cumulative installed PV capacity reached around 31.1 GW at the end of December. Around 65% of the capacity deployed last year was installed in the 100-500 kW segment, driven primarily by businesses, farmers, and local ...

