Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 26.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 912029 | ISIN: US31428X1063 | Ticker-Symbol: FDX
Tradegate
26.01.26 | 16:16
256,00 Euro
-0,51 % -1,30
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FEDEX CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
254,90255,7018:39
254,90255,7018:39
ACCESS Newswire
26.01.2026 17:38 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

FedEx Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet in Japan, Advancing Zero-Tailpipe Emissions in Last-Mile Operations

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has expanded its zero-tailpipe emissions fleet with the addition of 17 electric trucks. This initiative supports the company's broader goal of achieving carbon neutral operations by 2040 and the ongoing phased electrification of the company's global pickup and delivery fleet.

FedEx deployed Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter and Isuzu ELF EVs to support parcel pickup and delivery in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Osaka, each with a 1.5-ton payload. The vehicles are estimated to reduce tailpipe emissions by about 3.3 metric tons per vehicle per year, based on the distance planned for routes compared with diesel-powered trucks.

"Our business strategy focuses on delivering reliable service to customers, and sustainability and efficiency are integral to how we operate." said Kei Alan Kubota, Managing Director of FedEx Japan. "These new EVs will reduce emissions on high-density urban routes while helping us maintain the speed and quality our customers expect. We will continue to accelerate the adoption of low-emission technologies and contribute to cleaner air for local communities."

This initiative helps contribute to Japan's ambitious environmental targets, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2035 compared to 2013 levels and achieving net-zero by 2050. [1]

In addition to the initiatives in operations, FedEx supports customers in sustainable logistics by offering the cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool FedEx Sustainability Insights. The tool provides access to historical emissions data for eligible shipments across the FedEx network, enabling customers to inform future shipping strategies and make decisions that could reduce their environmental impact.

For more information about FedEx sustainability efforts and its commitment to a more environmentally responsible future, please click here.

[1] Japan Ministry of Environment Feb 2025

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from FedEx on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: FedEx
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fedex
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: FedEx



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/fedex-expands-electric-vehicle-fleet-in-japan-advancing-zero-tailpipe-emissions-in-l-1130618

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.