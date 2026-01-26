FedEx Expands Electric Vehicle Fleet in Japan, Advancing Zero-Tailpipe Emissions in Last-Mile Operations

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Federal Express Corporation, one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has expanded its zero-tailpipe emissions fleet with the addition of 17 electric trucks. This initiative supports the company's broader goal of achieving carbon neutral operations by 2040 and the ongoing phased electrification of the company's global pickup and delivery fleet.

FedEx deployed Mitsubishi Fuso eCanter and Isuzu ELF EVs to support parcel pickup and delivery in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Osaka, each with a 1.5-ton payload. The vehicles are estimated to reduce tailpipe emissions by about 3.3 metric tons per vehicle per year, based on the distance planned for routes compared with diesel-powered trucks.

"Our business strategy focuses on delivering reliable service to customers, and sustainability and efficiency are integral to how we operate." said Kei Alan Kubota, Managing Director of FedEx Japan. "These new EVs will reduce emissions on high-density urban routes while helping us maintain the speed and quality our customers expect. We will continue to accelerate the adoption of low-emission technologies and contribute to cleaner air for local communities."

This initiative helps contribute to Japan's ambitious environmental targets, which include reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 60% by 2035 compared to 2013 levels and achieving net-zero by 2050. [1]

In addition to the initiatives in operations, FedEx supports customers in sustainable logistics by offering the cloud-based carbon emissions reporting tool FedEx Sustainability Insights. The tool provides access to historical emissions data for eligible shipments across the FedEx network, enabling customers to inform future shipping strategies and make decisions that could reduce their environmental impact.

[1] Japan Ministry of Environment Feb 2025

