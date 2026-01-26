Tetra Pak Invests €60 Million in Owned Pilot Plant To Advance Its Paper-Based Barrier Technology Development

LAUSANNE, CH / ACCESS Newswire / January 26, 2026 / Tetra Pak takes another major step towards the next generation of sustainable packaging materials with its €60 million investment in a new pilot plant for its paper-based barrier technology at the company's facility in Lund, Sweden.

The plant will enable Tetra Pak to accelerate the development of its innovative aseptic packaging material, which replaces the traditional aluminium foil layer with a paper-based barrier.

This new packaging solution increases the renewable content in the carton and when combined with plant-based polymers, can result in a reduction of carbon footprint by up to 43%1.

As a part of its long-term ambition to develop the world's most sustainable food package2, Tetra Pak has introduced an innovative solution in its aseptic beverage cartons where the traditional aluminium foil layer is replaced with a new paper-based barrier. This innovation increases the paper content in food and beverage cartons to approximately 80% and, when combined with plant-based polymers, increases the traceable renewable content of a carton up to 92% - cutting the carbon footprint by up to 43%1. By simplifying the material structure from three to two main materials: paper and polymers, further benefits are anticipated for recycling infrastructure. These include maximising the recovery of paper content during the recycling process of carton packages and delivering high-quality fibre and non-fibre fractions.

To accelerate the development of this innovative aseptic packaging material, Tetra Pak is investing €60 million in a new paper-based barrier pilot plant in Lund, Sweden. This facility will also provide its customers with valuable insights into the new solution across the entire manufacturing journey - from barrier creation to packaging material and filled package production.

The paper-based barrier pilot plant will be located in Lund, selected for its strong ties to existing research and material development, close collaboration with Lund University, and access to advanced testing capabilities at the MAX IV Laboratory in Lund.

Joakim Tuvesson, Vice President Materials & Package at Tetra Pak commented: "By expanding our facilities and strengthening strategic partnerships, we aim to make our innovative paper-based barrier accessible to more customers, accelerating their transition to sustainable packaging materials. We look forward to starting production and welcoming first customers to the new pilot plant in the first quarter of 2027."

This investment forms part of Tetra Pak's ongoing commitment to invest approximately €100 million annually through to 2030 in the development of sustainable packaging solutions. The world's first aseptic beverage carton with a paper-based barrier was launched in 2023 with a Portuguese dairy producer, setting a new benchmark for sustainable packaging and winning Tetra Pak the Resource Efficiency award at the Sustainable Packaging News Awards 2024.

1 Compared to the same reference package. Source: Carbon Trust-verified Tetra Pak 'Carton CO2 Calculator' model version 11 (valid from 2025-01-01). Scope: cradle-to-grave measurement of a Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 Slim Leaf carton with plant-based polymers in coating and paper-based barrier compared to a standard Tetra Brik Aseptic 200 Slim Leaf package with fossil-based polymers in coating and aluminium foil layer. Geography: EU Industry data.

2 This means creating cartons that are fully made of renewable or recycled materials, that are responsibly sourced, thereby helping to protect and restore our planet's climate, resources and biodiversity; contributing towards low carbon production and distribution; are convenient and safe, therefore helping to enable a resilient food system; and are fully recyclable.

END

ABOUT TETRA PAK

We're here to make food safe and available. It's why we provide advanced food production systems. In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, driven by more than 24,000 dedicated employees worldwide, we protect food sustainably every day for hundreds of millions of people in more than 160 countries. Because we're here to fulfil a purpose:

We commit to making food safe and available, everywhere, and we promise to protect what's good: food, people and the planet.

More information about Tetra Pak is available at tetrapak.com.

YouTube | LinkedIn

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Tetra Pak on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Tetra Pak

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/tetra-pak

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Tetra Pak

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/tetra-pak-invests-%e2%82%ac60-million-in-owned-pilot-plant-to-advance-its-pape-1130619