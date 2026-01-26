According to section 2.3.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, an issuer shall be able to demonstrate ongoing business operations.

According to section 8.2.7 of the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the Exchange may decide to remove an issuer's financial instruments from trading if the issuer materially no longer meets the applicable listing requirements.

On August 19, 2025, LN Future Invest AB disclosed that it had finalized the divestment of its operations. Nasdaq Stockholm AB considers that since then, LN Future Invest AB has not met the listing requirement in section 2.3.7 to demonstrate ongoing business operations and that the deficiency in meeting the listing requirement is material.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided to remove the shares of LN Future Invest AB from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Company registration number 556419-2663 Short name: LNFI ISIN code: SE0014730347 Order book ID: 42472

The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be February 23, 2026.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.